



**"Our Home Burned to the Ground – We Lost Everything & Need Your Help to Survive"





**We are starting from absolute ZERO.**





Our home was completely destroyed in a devastating fire. Everything we owned — every piece of clothing, every bit of food, every memory, every belonging — is gone. What you see in these photos is all that remains: charred walls, collapsed ceilings, soaked and ruined furniture, and a lifetime of possessions reduced to ashes and rubble.





We have **no food, no shelter, no clothes, no furniture, no toiletries, and no safety net**. We are literally standing in the ashes of what used to be our life, trying to figure out how we’re going to eat tonight and where we’re going to sleep tomorrow.





This wasn’t just a house. It was our home — filled with everything we worked for. In one night, it was all taken. Now we’re facing the terrifying reality of homelessness with nothing to fall back on. No insurance is covering this. No family safety net. Just us, trying to survive day by day.





**We need your help urgently.**

Every single dollar will go toward:

- Emergency shelter / temporary housing

- Food and water

- Basic clothing and hygiene items

- Replacing critical documents and necessities

- Tools to begin rebuilding our lives from nothing





We are not asking for luxury — we are asking for a fighting chance. For the ability to eat, stay safe, and slowly put our lives back together. Even $5, $10, or $20 makes a real difference when you have nothing. Sharing this campaign is just as powerful as donating — it helps us reach more hearts.





If you’ve ever been in a position where the world felt like it was crumbling around you, you know how much even the smallest act of kindness matters. We are broken right now, but we are still here and still fighting. With your support, we can begin to rise from these ashes.





**Please — if you can donate, do it. If you can’t, please share this everywhere. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X, group chats, family, friends, coworkers — anywhere it can reach someone who might care.**





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. Your kindness right now is the only light we have in this darkness.





We will update this campaign regularly with proof of how funds are being used and our progress.





**God bless you. Any amount. Any share. It all matters.**







