Home caving in on me dont draw enough to move

Hi I am 52 year old disabled lady who once had desent home but for 2 years my disability check was cut from $950 to 500 because I missed appointment I have fought for two years lost my home 6 it's ago cause I could not pay rent and power plus water and food so I had to move into this house were every room is caving in around me for 250 a Mt plus power I got pictures and vedio of how dangours this p.ace is but can not afford nothing else I want to get a camper I can put on the lot I rent home at rent lot here or else we're even I beat cancer and diabetes thanks to jesus but am to weak to continue living like this please can somebody help me I hate to even ask but I can't do this on my own I the Bible says you have not cause you ask not I study that long time in tears and prayers and why I family decided ask for help is there anyone out n there who care enough to help me please