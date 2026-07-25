Home Care and Needed Medical Equipment

MY MS Journey

Hi, my name is Rob Meaney. I am 53 years old. I once was very athletic and very optimistic of where my life was going. The year was 1998, and I had just finished running the Boston Marathon.

Two years later I moved to Georgia and started experiencing some strange symptoms with twitchiness in my fingers and a slur in my speech. My doctor ran all kinds of tests on me like an MRI, Lumbar Puncture, an EEG, etc. He diagnosed me with Multiple Sclerosis. I didn’t know what that was, so I got some second opinions. They all pretty much agreed.

I was told I would end up in a wheelchair and bedridden. That is where I am today, I am unable to walk. I use a wheelchair, along with many other ambulatory devices. I have a special bed that helps me get in and out of it and a lift recliner. I also use a scooter to drive to the grocery store and physical therapy. I have a car with hand controls for driving and a chairlift on the back of the car, for transporting my wheelchair, but it has been a struggle getting into my car and putting my wheelchair on the car lift safely.

I am on Social Security Disability, which does not cover all my expenses. It’s hard to pay many of my bills like rent (which goes up every year), gas, car insurance, food etc. on a limited income. I have reached the stage where I really need a caregiver, but my SSI says I am not eligible because I am not homebound. I was denied Medicaid too. I can’t afford to pay for a caregiver on my SSI, but it is difficult to dress myself or shower. I fell in the shower a few months ago and needed medical care.

I like to stay active by substitute teaching to supplement my income, which I only do sporadically. I participate in many activities at my church. In the cold weather my legs become so stiff it is almost impossible to climb into my car.

I stay as positive as I can to inspire others that MS is not the end of the world.

Thank you for reading my story. Any donations you can give would be very much appreciated. Please keep me in your prayers.

Gratefully yours,

Rob Meaney