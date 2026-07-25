GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Home Care and Needed Medical Equipment

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$4,860 USD

Fundraiser created byRemiel Meaney

Home Care and Needed Medical Equipment

MY MS Journey

Hi, my name is Rob Meaney.  I am 53 years old. I once was very athletic and very optimistic of where my life was going.  The year was 1998, and I had just finished running the Boston Marathon.  

Two years later I moved to Georgia and started experiencing some strange symptoms with twitchiness in my fingers and a slur in my speech.  My doctor ran all kinds of tests on me like an MRI, Lumbar Puncture, an EEG, etc.   He diagnosed me with Multiple Sclerosis.  I didn’t know what that was, so I got some second opinions.  They all pretty much agreed.

I was told I would end up in a wheelchair and bedridden.  That is where I am today, I am unable to walk.  I use a wheelchair, along with many other ambulatory devices.  I have a special bed that helps me get in and out of it and a lift recliner. I also use a scooter to drive to the grocery store and physical therapy.  I have a car with hand controls for driving and a chairlift on the back of the car, for transporting my wheelchair, but it has been a struggle getting into my car and putting my wheelchair on the car lift safely.  

I am on Social Security Disability, which does not cover all my expenses.  It’s hard to pay many of my bills like rent (which goes up every year), gas, car insurance, food etc. on a limited income.  I have reached the stage where I really need a caregiver, but my SSI says I am not eligible because I am not homebound. I was denied Medicaid too. I can’t afford to pay for a caregiver on my SSI, but it is difficult to dress myself or shower. I fell in the shower a few months ago and needed medical care.

I like to stay active by substitute teaching to supplement my income, which I only do sporadically.  I participate in many activities at my church.  In the cold weather my legs become so stiff it is almost impossible to climb into my car.

I stay as positive as I can to inspire others that MS is not the end of the world.  

Thank you for reading my story. Any donations you can give would be very much appreciated. Please keep me in your prayers.

Gratefully yours,

Rob Meaney

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve