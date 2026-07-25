Home building

Our family of 6 has been given a piece of land, but the home on it is only partly built. My husband does construction work and can finish building the home, but we can't pay rent and the cost of living where we're at and still put the time and money into constructing the home. We need an rv or enough of the construction done by the time our lease is up in November, in order to have a functional living situation for the kids on the property while the house is being finished. I got a good deal offer on a rv on a clearance sale, but they want a minimum 3,000 down payment by July 16 2026, and there's no way we'll have the money to pay that. We're keeping everything in prayer and we greatly appreciate any support available to have shelter for our family while we get our home built.