Home Base and Hospitality

Naaza and his family moved to Nigeria over ten years ago to help bring the light of God's Word to the remaining bible-less people groups there. For four years they lived with a tribe, adopted two orphaned children, and he began serving as their Bible translation facilitator. After violence in the region drove them out of the village, his family made their home in a nearby city where they continue doing translation work and reaching out to their "majority religion" neighbors. But his developing role as a translation consultant will require him to relocate to a larger city to serve Bible translation in a different way: through leadership, consulting, and training.





Naaza's family needs a home-base:

(1) to live securely, especially as he travels around the country;

(2) to host fellow missionaries, a practice they already do regularly;

(3) to facilitate translation workshops with teams from around the country.





The Naaza family has lived sacrificially for years and continue to serve with generous hearts. There are no options for mortgages for foreigners in Nigeria. Renting produces significant daily troubles and uncertainty. Let's help them get a solid home-base from which to continue their ministry work and multiply their impact in Bible translations across northern Nigeria.





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A Personal Endorsement: I currently serve as Naaza's professional mentor, but he is also a good friend. I've met his dear family, I've experienced their hospitality, I've been connected with their work for over 5 years now. He is a trustworthy brother in Christ who shows great perseverance serving Christ and his Kingdom in this difficult part of the world.