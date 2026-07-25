Home and Pets

My name is cinnamon, that is my legal name, not my nickname, I have 2 dogs and 2 cats. Something happened to me recently that has kept me from being able to go back to work, and now I am in need of one time help. I have to be able to pay my rent for the month and feed my animals for the month, all I need is this small stepping stone and then I will be able to fully thrive on my own. I know there isn't much return on this, from an investment standpoint, but just this little help, to get a foot up, would really be life changing for me. Thank you so much. From Me, my two dogs, Packer and Ozzy, and my two kitties, Smokey, and Margaret.