my son birthday was July 6th however on July 4th I received a call from the hospital stating my grandfather fell while walking into the store and basically passed away EMT brought him back but he is currently on life support and doctors say he won’t make it I went to the state he was in and juggled my son and the hospital I lost money due to me not working while sitting in the hospital with my grandfather and came home to an eviction notice due to not knowing my payment was returned I now have attorney fees. I was unable to do anything for my son birthday and wondering how I will keep a roof over my son and my head.