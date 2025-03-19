Holy Mother of God Church Building in Hutto Texas!

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

We are excited to announce a special campaign to support the growth and expansion of Holy Mother of God Orthodox Church! As our congregation continues to flourish, we find ourselves in need of a new property where we can come together to worship, serve, and build a stronger, more vibrant community. Our current space has been a blessing, but we have outgrown it and are seeking a new home where we can continue to make a lasting impact.

With your generous support, we aim to raise funds for the purchase and development of a new church property that will allow us to serve not only our current members but also welcome new ones. This new space will provide room for worship services, community outreach programs, youth activities, and more. Your donations will help us turn this vision into a reality and create a place where faith, fellowship, and service can continue to thrive.

Every gift, no matter the size, will make a difference. Together, we can build a foundation for the future of our church and community. We ask for your prayers, your support, and your generosity as we embark on this exciting journey.

Thank you for being a part of this mission and for helping us create a place where God's love can shine brightly for generations to come.

With love in Christ,

Fr. Moses McPherson



