Holly Diesner is the wife of Daniel Diesner for 31 years. They have 4 children together and are all out of the house and spread out. While Holly and Daniel were in Florida for Daniel’s job Holly had a stroke in her sleep. The Diesners are hoping and praying for your kind donations for everyday unexpected expenses. Rental car, fuel, food, etc.

we are praying that Holly gets into a in patient clinic this week. Her vision is really bad but her memory and speech is awesome! Please tell your friends and family to pray for her and please consider donating to help with any amount you feel comfortable. Thank you and God bless you very much. Love, the Diesners