Holistic Cancer Treatment for Maya

Maya James is an energetic and happy woman who loves gardening and nature, all she'd like to do is get back out there and live again, but her bone cancer has come back and with a vengeance. Along with this are tumors that make even simple tasks torturous for her. She can't walk far and the little she can do is assisted or with a cane. Her son and I have been helping take care of her but the holistic treatments she needs to fight through it this one last time are pricy and we are struggling to get by. Chemotherapy has been attempted but it only made her feel worse. If you can, we'd all be so blessed and honored by any help you kind folks can offer since this is the only way for her to get out of this. The funds from this would cover about a year of treatments and that would hopefully bring her back into remission. Thank you all for reading and please pray for her even if you can't donate. Stay blessed. 🤍