Holiday hope for my Lovely

"I am so stressed I have a breakdown everyday. I stop and cry but I know I still have to keep going. So I do."

Heartbreaking words to hear from your daughter, and even more so when there is only so much you can do to help.

Like everyone these days, the bulk of the stress is financial. As a single mom, with a new small business, raising a 1-yr old, and trying to juggle all the things, life gets freaking overwhelming.

This slow season in her business has taken a toll. This year, for her, there are no Christmas gifts, let alone a tree strung with lights, to ring in the holidays, when all she can think about is that rent is taken care of, there are diapers and groceries in the cupboard, and the car is not going to be taken.

Please consider adding her to your prayer list to help My Lovely daughter cross the finish line in 2024 and get the new year of to a fresh start.



