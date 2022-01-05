Hold The Line SF FIRE

City and County of San Francisco Frontline Employees for Medical Freedom. We are a Chapter of American Frontline Workers 4 Freedom and stand in solidarity with constitutional rights to informed consent.

In response to the SARS-CoV-2, San Francisco Mayor Breed made a local emergency declaration at the end of February 2020. The City shut down, employees were sent home with full pay and benefits, and we became “essential workers”. The members of the SFFD responded to thousands of calls to help our community who had become infected with the virus. It was unclear what personal protective equipment to wear, and if it was effective. Yet, we still responded. We answered the call and provided compassionate care to the sick and dying, and their families. We did not know if we would become infected ourselves. Several of us did become infected and some became very sick. Yet, we still responded. We did not know if we would bring this home to our families. Several of us moved out of our homes, only seeing our families via FaceTime or Zoom, not holding them, or kissing them for months. Yet, we still responded. The pandemic is easing, the variant is now less lethal, and the world is opening up. As of October 13, 2021 somehow we became a danger to the public, and our coworkers… and we are being fired.



The Mayor, our Chief, and the community who lauded us has heroes and angels of compassion a few short months ago have abandoned us and are actively ostracizing us from the community we love and have selflessly served throughout the pandemic. Now our lives are upside down, our children are scared, our spouses are panicked, and we don’t know how we will pay the bills. Yet, given the chance, we would still respond.



Your kind donation would go towards legal fees incurred fighting against the mandate and fighting for freedom and our God-given rights.