Hold The Line SF FIRE

City and County of San Francisco Frontline Employees for Medical Freedom. We are a Chapter of American Frontline Workers 4 Freedom and stand in solidarity with constitutional rights to informed consent.
In response to the SARS-CoV-2, San Francisco Mayor Breed made a local emergency declaration at the end of February 2020. The City shut down, employees were sent home with full pay and benefits, and we became “essential workers”. The members of the SFFD responded to thousands of calls to help our community who had become infected with the virus. It was unclear what personal protective equipment to wear, and if it was effective. Yet, we still responded. We answered the call and provided compassionate care to the sick and dying, and their families. We did not know if we would become infected ourselves. Several of us did become infected and some became very sick. Yet, we still responded. We did not know if we would bring this home to our families. Several of us moved out of our homes, only seeing our families via FaceTime or Zoom, not holding them, or kissing them for months. Yet, we still responded. The pandemic is easing, the variant is now less lethal, and the world is opening up. As of October 13, 2021 somehow we became a danger to the public, and our coworkers… and we are being fired.
The Mayor, our Chief, and the community who lauded us has heroes and angels of compassion a few short months ago have abandoned us and are actively ostracizing us from the community we love and have selflessly served throughout the pandemic. Now our lives are upside down, our children are scared, our spouses are panicked, and we don’t know how we will pay the bills. Yet, given the chance, we would still respond.
Your kind donation would go towards legal fees incurred fighting against the mandate and fighting for freedom and our God-given rights.
July 11th, 2023
To our followers and supporters...
It's been a very long time since we've updated you with where we are with our case and where we are heading.
As of March 1, 2023 the Covid pandemic state of emergency in San Francisco has been over. California's state of emergency is over, as well as the federal state of emergency.
San Francisco rescinded its Health Order, on which the fire department relied on in order to end our careers with the SFFD.
You would think this would all be great news, and it is to an extent, but the truth of the matter is that our small group of terminated firefighters has NOT been allowed to return back to work, not even those who held or applied for religious exemptions. The City is ignoring our attempts to return. We have been deprived of our jobs and gone without pay since October 2021, which was 20 months ago.
A few months ago, we were relieved to finally be given a date for our jury trial: June 2024
Since then, the City succeeded in convincing the court to designate our case as "complex," and we now have to wait for a new trial date...
This has been a trying and humbling endeavor for us all, but we will not give up. We will continue to hold the line and stand in our faith for what is right.
As always, we are incredibly grateful for your continued support and prayers. All contributions go to our legal fees. Every little bit helps.
Thank you and God bless.
