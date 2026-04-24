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Holding Up the One Who Held Us Together

Goal$35,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAshley Sherfey

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ashley Sherfey

Holding Up the One Who Held Us Together

Like… “sell your soul and your left kidney” expensive.

Our family is currently trying to raise $35,000 for legal representation for our uncle a man who has spent his entire life showing up for everyone else.

Every family has that person. The one who answers the phone no matter what time it is. The one who helps move furniture, fixes things that aren't his responsibility, lends money he doesn't really have, gives rides, offers advice, checks in when people are struggling, and somehow finds a way to carry everyone else's burdens while quietly carrying his own.

For our family, that's Uncle Johnny.

Long before many of us were old enough to appreciate it, he was serving his community as a volunteer firefighter, running toward emergencies while everyone else was running away. Helping people has never been something he did for recognition it has simply been who he is.

For us kids growing up, Uncle Johnny wasn't just an uncle. He was a safe place. He showed up to ball games, family gatherings, birthdays, and all the moments in between. He taught us things, made us laugh when we needed it most, checked on us when life got hard, and reminded us that family means showing up, even when it's inconvenient.

When cars broke down, he helped. When someone needed a place to stay, he helped. When life knocked one of us flat on our backs, he helped. Over and over again, he gave his time, energy, and heart to the people around him.

He has celebrated our victories, sat with us through losses, and helped hold our family together through some of the hardest chapters we've ever faced.

Now he's the one who needs help.

And because life apparently enjoys cinematic plot twists, the attorney willing to take his case is from the same powerhouse firm known for one of the most nationally recognized trials in the country. Which is incredible... and also absolutely horrifying for our bank accounts.

Turns out good lawyers cost more than our collective caffeine addictions, bad decisions, and family group chats combined.

So here we are setting pride aside and asking for help.

Every donation goes toward attorney fees, legal filings, investigation costs, and giving a man who has spent his life helping others a real chance to fight for himself.

If you've ever had someone show up for you when you needed it most, then you know how much one person can matter. Uncle Johnny has been that person for countless people throughout his life.

Now we're trying to show up for him.

If you can donate, thank you. If you can share this, thank you. If you can't do either, honestly just rooting for us means more than you know.

Our family has carried more than its fair share of grief, loss, and exhaustion over the years. We're simply trying to make sure one more person we love doesn't get buried underneath it.

He carried us for decades.

Now it's our turn to carry him.

And if nothing else, let this post serve as a reminder that the phrase "you have the right to an attorney" should probably come with a tiny disclaimer underneath that says:

"Some restrictions apply."

Ran and monitored by Kayla Houdyshell(Karen) & Ashley Sherfey(Brenda)

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