Holding Onto Hope for Our Baby

We never imagined we’d be here—asking for help on something so deeply personal—but our journey to grow our family has become more complex than we ever expected.

We have already started IVF, which led to a receptive test and biopsy, and ultimately the diagnosis of endometriosis. While getting answers has been an important step forward, it also reshaped our entire treatment path.

We are now preparing for new medication protocols and repeating several rounds of imaging and labs before we can try again. Each step is necessary, but each one also brings additional emotional and financial weight.

The greatest challenge we are facing now is financial. We have used our savings and reached the limits of our insurance benefits. At this point, everything moving forward is entirely out of pocket.

We are continuing forward with hope, but the reality is that fertility treatment costs add up quickly—consultations, medications, monitoring, procedures, and ongoing testing. What began as a hopeful process has become a significant financial burden that we can no longer carry alone.

We are choosing to share our story because we believe in community, and because sometimes building a family requires support beyond what two people can manage on their own.

Any contribution—large or small—helps us continue treatment and move one step closer to the family we are working so hard for. If you are unable to give, sharing this campaign or keeping us in your thoughts truly means just as much.

Thank you for being part of our story and for helping us hold onto hope in this season.

With all our love,

Lora and Macy Waltz