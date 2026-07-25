Holding on through the hardest battle of my life

Life has taken a turn I never expected. Not long ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Invasive lobular carcinoma that has spread to my bones. Everything shifted so fast that I’m still trying to catch my breath. The fear, the pain, and the exhaustion. It's a lot to have to process .I’m a single mom to three beautiful children and a proud grandmother of three. They are my whole world. I’ve always fought to keep us steady, to give them the best life I possibly could. Before cancer, I had a job I loved. I was doing everything right. But when my body started failing me everything began to fall apart. I lost my job. I lost my home. I lost my car. It felt like life was slipping out from under me piece by piece. By God’s grace, I’ve been able to get a home again, and I recently bought a car so I could get to my appointments and take care of my family. I’m grateful every single day for that. But even with these blessings, the struggle hasn’t stopped. The car I just bought is now overheating, and the AC quit working, making it hard to drive to treatments, run errands, or even take my kids where they need to go. It feels like every time I take a step forward, life pushes me two steps back. Having a roof over my head doesn’t erase the reality of cancer. The bills don’t stop, treatments don’t stop, the pain doesn’t stop. And the financial strain hits just as hard as the diagnosis. I’m fighting for my life while trying to hold my family together. I’m trying to keep my home, keep my car running, keep food in the house, and keep myself strong enough to face each new day of treatment. Some days I feel like I’m breaking, some days I feel like I’m barely holding on, but I keep going because my family needs me, and I refuse to give up.If you feel led to give, share, or pray for me, please know it means more than I can ever put into words. Your support helps me breathe, helps me fight, and helps me keep going through the hardest season I’ve ever faced.