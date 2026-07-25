Help Keep My Service Dog **Candyland** By My Side This Christmas – Support Our Fight for Stability ❤️🐕





Hello, my name is Kaleb, and I'm reaching out with a heavy heart during this holiday season. For years, I've been navigating life with disabilities that make everyday tasks challenging. My loyal **service dog, Candyland** (affectionately called Candy), has been my constant companion and lifeline – alerting to medical needs, providing emotional support, and helping me maintain independence in a world that often feels inaccessible.





Candy isn't just a pet; she's a fully trained service dog who's been by my side through thick and thin. We've faced discrimination from rideshare companies like Uber, workplace barriers in data centers, and relentless harassment from neighbors over simply walking in public spaces. These battles – including public advocacy on X (@kag_land) and legal pushes for ADA compliance – have taken a toll, leaving me without stable employment despite my skills and determination to shift to remote work.

Right now, we're barely scraping by. Rent is paid for January and I have enough for food and utilities.

With no steady income, rising costs, and the holidays approaching, I'm terrified of not being able to cover essentials like food, vet care, and housing for both of us. The thought of losing Candy – my rock, my best friend, and my medical necessity – is unbearable. She's given me hope and strength when family support faded and the world felt isolating. I don't know if my soul survives it.

**Your support will directly help with:**

- Monthly essentials (food, supplies, and basic vet checkups for Candy)

- Housing stability to keep us together

- Bridging the gap until I secure remote employment that accommodates my disabilities and Candy's role as my service dog

Even $10 or $20 makes a real difference – it could cover a week's meals or a vital supply. Every donation brings us closer to stability and reminds us that compassion still exists.

This Christmas, let's turn survival into hope. Thank you for reading our story and considering a gift of support. Together, we can ensure Candy stays by my side, helping me rebuild a brighter future.





With gratitude and hope,

Kaleb & Candyland 🐾❤️





#ServiceDogStrong #ADAWarrior #HolidayHope #CandylandAndMe



