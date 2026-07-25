Hoffman Tactical Legal Defense

Hoffman Tactical has been sued by ABC IP, LLC and RARE BREED TRIGGERS, INC for several instances of patent infringement, as well as other accusations. On February 11th of 2026, the Court granted a preliminary injunction preventing us from selling our design, the Super Safety, which in effect prevents us from earning the needed revenue to support our vast and expanding legal expenditures.

Your contribution will aid in paying for the attorneys, law firms, experts, and other expenses required in a case of this magnitude.