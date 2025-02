HLPUSD Freedom Fighters

We are a community of teachers and staff who love our jobs. Our district, Hacienda La Puente Unified School District (HLPUSD) mandated that every employee be vaccinated with no alternatives by October 15th. They did not grant ANY relgious exemptions (completely denied without due process). They did this without negotiations with our unions, and our unions did not fight for us. We are raising funds for legal fees to fight for our personal freedoms, our jobs, and most importantly the students we teach!



If you can please donate, anything helps!