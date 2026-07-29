Hixon Family

Our family has been in ministry for over 30 years. From the United States, to Nicaragua, to China, God has always allowed us to be in ministry. About 2.5 years ago I began a very difficult journey. My body was attacked by a blood infection that attacked my spine. I have since also had to have a triple bypass and all of that has left me unable to work. I finally have a court date to prayerfully get my disability started. I now need help to make it that long. Please help. I have 10 children that live at home. 6 of them are adopted children with special needs. The grocery bill alone has overwhelmed us. I am now facing the most difficult time of this journey financially and am humbly asking for any financial help you can possibly give. Thank you!