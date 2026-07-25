Hit & Run... Wrong Turn

My name is Megan Quinones and my boyfriends Juan Cappello and we have 2 small dogs Bella and Jada. We also have a 5 month old son Daniel who wasn't in the accident. So little did I know that turning out to the left of dollar tree in San jacinto that day July 7th 2026 was going to change my life forever. I know so we live out of our car and the AC ran good and we managed but the girl who hit us that day fled not one scene but 2 she ran into my car fled and then while I was on the phone with 911 she ran me over my person as well. Thanks God that they were able to locate the girl who totaled my car and changed my life forever. I can't do nothing no more. My car don't drive. I can't park it cause the police want to tow it. I don't have the money to fix it although insurance is there and hasn't done and it's been 2 weeks already. We have no home no place nothing . No money and no way to recycle cause she messed up our car and yes she went to jail for it but I want all the pain and sufferingi go through don't amount to what I would ever receive. Please help us get a motel or help to get a place and be out of this car we are dying in