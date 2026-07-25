Hit and run by the 13%

Look I get a new reason every day, to dislike these “people”. Last Wednesday at 2 am a Toyota Camry decides to do a hit and run on my parked car. Want to guess the race? I am working very hard time everyday trying to get ahead and he comes an engineer, to set me back. Their insurance isn’t responding, so my insurance said I have to pay out of pocket. Please I know it’s hard times. I am not some EBT person. Thanks for any and all help. God bless.