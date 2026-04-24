History, Cats & Community or Help Keep History

The Tigger, Milo & Molly History Project





For years, I've spent my time sharing history, local stories, community news, and a little laughter with people across Texas and beyond. What started as a hobby has grown into a daily mission to educate, entertain, and bring people together through stories that might otherwise be forgotten.





Many of you know the real stars of the project: King Tigger, Dr. Milo Zindig, and Miss Molly. They've become part of the history posts, mysteries, investigations, and daily adventures that thousands of people follow.





This fundraiser will help support research materials, historical books, travel to historic sites, equipment, software, website costs, and the everyday expenses that come with creating and sharing content. It will also help provide food, veterinary care, and treats for the feline members of the team, who take their supervisory duties very seriously.





If you've ever learned something from one of my history posts, enjoyed a mystery, laughed at one of the cats, or simply appreciate what we're building together, any contribution is appreciated more than you know.





Thank you for helping us continue our mission of spreading history, knowledge, news, and a little joy every day.





— Gabriel, King Tigger, Dr. Milo Zindig & Miss Molly





Disclaimer: Donations may be used for historical books, research trips, cat treats, and preventing King Tigger from declaring himself Emperor of Texas. No promises can be made regarding the latter. 🐈📚🤠🇺🇸