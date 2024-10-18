Help Restore Historic Yaak Community Hall

The Yaak River Valley, in remote northwestern Montana, is the traditional homeland of the Kootenai Tribe, and A’ak is a Kootenai word for “arrow”. Settlers from Canada began wandering into the Yaak River Valley in the 1860s, with official homesteading beginning in 1906 when the Forest Homestead Act passed. A school was used as the community hall, but proved too small for large social events. In a remote, isolated landscape, social events were important for community connection and cohesion. In 1925, large larch logs were cut and skidded down the hill directly to where the community hall sits today. The first gathering, a dance, was held at the new Yaak Community Hall on July 4, 1925 .

The Yaak Community Hall has served as a pillar for our community for the last 100 years , providing the community with a venue for dances, meetings, parties, weddings, school plays, potlucks, and game nights. Today, the hall provides CPR/AED classes, serves as the central location for the food pantry, and is the evacuation shelter in case of wildfire. The Yaak Community Hall Board has ensured that improvements and repairs, like electrical upgrades, roof repair, cabinetry restoration, and an ADA accessible ramp installation, have been done timely and for the benefit of the hall and community.Unfortunately, time has caught up with the Hall and the floor has begun to bow, making it unsafe for ongoing use. Fortunately, the Yaak Community Hall Board and community has come together to improve the safety and stability of the Hall to embrace traditions for another 100 years! To restore the floor, the scope of work will include:

Pouring concrete footings and an 8” thick concrete wall foundation.

Rehabilitating or removing/replacing exterior logs experiencing rot.

Installing floor joists and plywood decking to support the flooring.

The Yaak Community Hall is a testament to the times of the early to mid-1900s. The homesteaders of 1925 had a vision for community vitality, communication, and support by building this community hall so that the Yaakers of today can continue to maintain those connections, enhance their quality of life, and support their neighbors in a remote piece of Montana. But we need YOUR help to make it happen...