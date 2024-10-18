Help Restore Historic Yaak Community Hall

Goal:
USD $18,000
Raised:
USD $7,040
The Yaak River Valley, in remote northwestern Montana, is the traditional homeland of the Kootenai Tribe, and A’ak is a Kootenai word for “arrow”. Settlers from Canada began wandering into the Yaak River Valley in the 1860s, with official homesteading beginning in 1906 when the Forest Homestead Act passed. A school was used as the community hall, but proved too small for large social events. In a remote, isolated landscape, social events were important for community connection and cohesion. In 1925, large larch logs were cut and skidded down the hill directly to where the community hall sits today. The first gathering, a dance, was held at the new Yaak Community Hall on July 4, 1925.
The Yaak Community Hall has served as a pillar for our community for the last 100 years, providing the community with a venue for dances, meetings, parties, weddings, school plays, potlucks, and game nights. Today, the hall provides CPR/AED classes, serves as the central location for the food pantry, and is the evacuation shelter in case of wildfire. The Yaak Community Hall Board has ensured that improvements and repairs, like electrical upgrades, roof repair, cabinetry restoration, and an ADA accessible ramp installation, have been done timely and for the benefit of the hall and community.Unfortunately, time has caught up with the Hall and the floor has begun to bow, making it unsafe for ongoing use. Fortunately, the Yaak Community Hall Board and community has come together to improve the safety and stability of the Hall to embrace traditions for another 100 years! To restore the floor, the scope of work will include:
The Yaak Community Hall is a testament to the times of the early to mid-1900s. The homesteaders of 1925 had a vision for community vitality, communication, and support by building this community hall so that the Yaakers of today can continue to maintain those connections, enhance their quality of life, and support their neighbors in a remote piece of Montana. But we need YOUR help to make it happen...
So far, the Yaak Community Hall Board has secured $16k in cash and in-kind contributions and has requested $168k in grant dollars. The community needs an additional $18k in cash contributions to make this project a reality! Your support will directly benefit the historic Yaak Community Hall’s safety and stability for the community and its visitors alike, to embrace traditions for another 100 years. If you have any questions, reach out to the Yaak Community Hall Fundraising Committee at ychfundraising@gmail.com. Thank you for your support and care of this piece of Montana history!
So many memories at this place! When you look up "community hall" in the dictionary, this really should show up - a gathering place for any and all in a remote community with few other places to gather. Would love to see it around for another 100 years.
This is in memory for my grandparents Carol & Jim Jameson. I loved them and miss them so much. Functional basketball hoop in there would be great. Thank you.
I’m excited about the restoration effort!
Thank you all for your efforts on this important project
Glad to help out. Went to the Yaak last summer to see Tom at the trading post, had a great visit and loved your area...continue your great work!!
Glad I'm able to contribute!
We enjoy our trips to the Yaak! This is a wonderful historic building, deserving of the grant.
Hoping to see many more years of gatherings!
It is my pleasure to help with this project.
Great Project!
Keep the faith! God Bless!!
January 9th, 2025
BIG NEWS!! The Yaak Community Hall project is being heard in the Long Range Planning Committee of the Montana 69th legislative session on January 14th! The project ranked #2 out of 63 approved applications (73 overall applications). This is HUGE news! To help get the project to the grant finish line, we still need help lessening the funding match gap ahead of the hearing. How you can help:
We are so close! Thank YOU for your help and support!
