Together, we can strengthen the local church in Smyth County, Virginia and surrounding areas by offering the life-changing hope found only in the Word of God, applied by the Spirit of God, when ministered by the people of God.

His Right Mind Ministries is a newly created religious non-profit dedicated to restoring Christ to Counseling and Counseling to the Church for Smyth County, VA and nearby communities, as well as missionaries and their families.

We are seeking funds to allow us to build up and equip the local church to offer soul-care that is biblically grounded, Gospel-centered, and spiritually transformative through our no-cost counseling services, training seminars, and other life-changing resources.

We don’t just focus on the problems, but are dedicated to solutions that work real, lasting change based on Scripture and the power of the Holy Spirit by helping people understand their situations through a biblical lens and leading them to freedom in Christ.

At His Right Mind, we believe in the life-changing power of God’s Word. Our mission is to provide no-cost biblical counseling that brings real, lasting transformation to individuals who are struggling with life’s challenges. Through compassionate care, practical application of Scripture, and the guiding truth of the Gospel, we help individuals find true hope and healing.

Our approach is built on three core commitments:

Gracious Care and Hope: Every counselee is treated with dignity and compassion, offering a biblical perspective of hope. We carefully listen to each individual’s story, applying Scripture to bring clarity and understanding.

Relevant Biblical Truth: By teaching the Word of God, we guide individuals toward practical, biblical resolutions to life’s struggles.

Christ-Centered Transformation: Our focus is on helping each person grow in their relationship with Christ, bringing about genuine heart change for His glory.

Your Support Makes a Difference We invite you to partner with us in this important work. Your financial support will enable us to expand our counseling services, provide training for church leaders and members, and continue offering resources that bring Christ-centered transformation.

Donate today and help us transform lives through biblical counseling to the glory of God!