His Mission My Journey YWAM Boston DTS

Hi, I’m Destiny Garcia, and I’m following God’s call to Boston!



At the beginning of this year, I felt God stirring something new in my heart, a clear and undeniable calling to Boston. As I prayed and sought His guidance, He confirmed this calling in so many ways. I’ve realized that He is leading me into a season of deeper discipleship, growth, and service, and I am ready to step into this purpose. September 2025, I will begin a Discipleship Training School with YWAM Boston, a program that focuses on spiritual growth, discipleship, and practical ministry.



The journey begins with three months of training in Boston, where I’ll live on campus and deepen my relationship with God while learning how to share His love in meaningful ways. During this phase, I’ll also have the opportunity to serve in local communities, bringing hope and the light of Christ to those in need. After the three months of training, I will participate in an exciting outreach as part of the mission. We’ll be holding an encounter show that will introduce people to who Christ is, bringing the message of His love to Boston and surrounding cities. This show will provide a platform for individuals to experience God’s transformative power in a real and tangible way. Following this, I’ll embark on a two-week outreach to El Salvador, where I will continue to share the Gospel and witness God’s work across cultures and communities.

This isn’t just a program, it’s a life-changing opportunity to be shaped by God and make an eternal impact on the lives of others. I am so excited to see how He will work in me and through me as I take this step of faith.

As part of this mission, my goal is to raise $13,000. $9,000 of this will cover the cost of my DTS with YWAM Boston, including tuition and program-related expenses. The remaining funds will help cover travel expenses to get to Boston, as well as personal needs like toiletries and other essentials since I won’t be working during this time, this will allow me to fully focus on where God is leading me and devote myself entirely to His mission.

I would love for you to partner with me in this journey! Please pray for God’s provision, for personal growth, and for the people I will encounter during this mission. Your encouragement and support mean so much, and if you feel led to share this opportunity with others, it would truly bless this journey. Together, we can bring hope, love, and the message of the Gospel to Boston and beyond.

“Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” – Matthew 28:19-20