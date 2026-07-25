Hippies for Heros

Veterans have already fought for us, yet many still struggle to access the services they deserve. That's why I created the Hippies for Heroes Foundation—to support those who have given so much. We’re raising awareness about the challenges veterans face and the resources they need. I also launched a YouTube channel, @SSGTJuantheTAZMartinez, which has already gained over 2,000 views in less than 24 hours. Please like, comment, and share this post to help us reach more people and make a real difference for our heroes. https://gofund.me/a54ba7980

@SSGTJuantheTAZMartinez YouTube. Thank you for your consideration.