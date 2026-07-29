Hip Surgery for Luka

Hi everyone,

I am reaching out today with a heavy heart to ask for your help and support for my beloved dog, Luka.

Recently, we came home to a nightmare scenario. While we were out, Luka was in the yard and somehow suffered a severe accident, resulting in a completely dislocated hip. Seeing him in so much pain broke my heart, and we rushed him straight to the emergency vet.

The vet confirmed that his hip is severely out of place, and unfortunately, it cannot simply be popped back in. He requires an urgent orthopedic surgery to repair the joint so he can walk, run, and live without constant, agonizing pain.

We're doing everything we can to get him the care that he needs. Any amount you can contribute, no matter how small, will go straight towards Lukas surgery and medical bills. If you aren't able to donate, sharing this link with your friends, family and pet lovers would mean the absolute world to us.

Luka is such a happy, loving boy, and it is devastating to see him sidelined like this. I just want to get him through this surgery so he can get back to his usual, joyful self.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, prayers, and support during this incredibly tough time.

With gratitude,

The Taumuas



