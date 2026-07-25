Hinke Baby Adoption Fund

One of Marie and Rod's foster babies, who has been in their loving care for nearly two years—we will call him “Alejandro”—has had a traumatic and complicated life since day one. Until miraculously rescued by strangers, Alejandro was nearly killed by a biological parent almost immediately after being born. While the details are by law confidential, little Alejandro needs to go through extensive legal processes, including a trial to determine whether he will be able to forever remain with Marie and Rod and their family. Not only has Alejandro been protected and nurtured by the Hinke family, they are the only caregivers and siblings he has ever known, and their bond could not be stronger.





On the advice of Alejandro's court-appointed advocate, Marie and Rod have provided Alejandro with further legal representation to ensure that his best interest is being pursued in the courtroom. They've already paid fifteen thousand dollars and have been told to expect more legal fees in the upcoming months. If successful in court, Alejandro will ultimately be free for adoption by Marie and Rod and protected from his perpetrator in what we pray will be his forever home.





Let's shower Marie and Rod with love, prayers, and support as they help Alejandro through this stressful process and advocate for his flourishing!





***Privacy note: The photo shown is a representative image and is not of the child, family, or anyone involved in this situation. Out of respect for their privacy and safety, all identifying details and personal images are being kept confidential.***





Image credit: Metropolitan Transportation Authority of the State of New York / MTA Police Department / Dennis Esterow, “MTA Police Baby Delivery (9464418243),” Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0. Changes made: Cropped.







