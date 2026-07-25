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Hike Back Hope: A Vet's Journey Home

Goal$500,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byPhillip Hooks

Fundraiser funds will be received by Phillip Hooks

Hike Back Hope: A Vet's Journey Home

🌟 **Our Journey Back to Peace** 🌟 It was a crisp fall morning when I first felt that deep, unsettling chill. It wasn't just the weather; it was as if every gust of wind whispered memories from my past—memories I thought were buried but clearly still lingered beneath the surface. This is how it starts: with feelings too big and emotions too raw to be easily contained or understood. I am a 20-year veteran of the United States Army, having served in Vietnam during some of its darkest days. The stories are many, each one etched into my soul like ancient carvings on stone—stories filled with loss, fear, and moments where hope was just an echo away from vanishing altogether. Recently, something changed within me; a wave of nostalgia washed over me unexpectedly. I found myself haunted by the trail—Appalachian Trail—that has been calling to me for years now. It's not about proving anything or seeking adventure per se; it’s deeper than that. This is my heart speaking through memories still too vivid, voices from a past longing to be reconciled with today’s self. This trail was the first thing I thought of when life felt overwhelming during my military tours and later after returning home. It represented freedom—peaceful moments where nature spoke louder than war stories or nightmares that refused to end. But 15 years ago, amidst a storm of PTSD and other combat-induced disabilities, I had to turn back before reaching the summit of what could have been a personal triumph over my past traumas. The irony is not lost on me: raising money for something so deeply personal in nature while struggling financially after battling lifelong issues from military service—from medical bills to PTSD treatments and now this hiking venture that seems like both an escape and a confrontation with what I couldn't finish long ago. But here’s where you come in, dear reader. Your support doesn’t just give me the chance to complete something left undone; it affirms humanity at its kindest—the willingness of one heart to listen to another’s silent cry for help amidst life’s many battles. This isn't about numbers or targets met—it's about making a difference in someone’s life, helping them reclaim their peace, and saying loud and clear that we stand together against the invisible scars left by war and daily struggles alike. Imagine accompanying me not just as fellow adventurers but also as companions on this journey towards mental wellness through nature’s embrace—where every step taken is a testament to resilience in its truest form. Will you join me? Your contribution, no matter how small or large, can help transform another seemingly insurmountable challenge into an achievable dream. 🌲 Together, let's write the final chapters of stories filled with courage and hope! 💚 #YourSupportChangesLives #JourneyToPeace

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