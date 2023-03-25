Help the Daughters of FiatApoya Las Hijas del Fiat

Español abajo

I´ve started this campaign to help the Hijas Del Fiat (Daughters of Fiat in English). They have played an important role in my life and in the healing of so many people of those in need. As their mission grows, they are making the necessary upgrades to receive the hundreds and sometimes thousands of people that visit them. They are a very young religious community and could use all the support they can get in their work. Below is a short note from the sisters explaining the ongoing expansion works. The total project cost is 200 million Colombian Pesos or roughly 40,000 US Dollars.

For logistical reasons the campaign is in Colombian Pesos (COP). For anyone donating from the United States or in USD I've included a list of donations in COP and their corresponding Dollar amounts based on the USD/COP Rate on March 25, 2023.

USD Amount COP Amount to Input

$20 $95,000

$25 $118,750

$50 $237,500

$75 $356,250

$100 $475,000

$150 $712,500

$200 $950,000



*NOTE: The max amount is 999,999 COP so if you would like to give more please make multiple gifts.

MESSAGE FROM THE SISTERS



We are Las Hijas del Fiat, a Religious Congregation of diocesan law, founded in the village of Guamito in the municipality of Guarne (Antioquia, Colombia), on December 31, 1996.



Given our religious charism, as well as our identity, we seek to evangelize, mainly through our centers of Spirituality and evangelization, and guide people of different ages and economic conditions, among them the most vulnerable, to face the difficulties that daily life presents and the solution of personal and family problems, addressing within them also the most critical such as addictions, abandonment, family abuse, among others. We do this through a mainly spiritual accompaniment of the individual and the family, based on interpersonal dialogue, as well as through videos and talks.



Our fundamental house, El Ave María, there are constant gatherings, retreats, prayer groups, among others, which generates a large influx of people, which can reach 800 or a thousand people. Due to this, a project for the expansion of the access road has become necessary.



This project consists of widening the road, leaving it from 4.8 to 5 meters wide, for the flow of vehicles in both directions and so that it has a pedestrian path of approximately 1.20 meters.



At this time, the work is in the process of installing a certified road cordon and installing a granular base in the first stage to apply the final layer of concrete. As a final layer of pavement, rigid concrete will be placed, premixed MR40 type, with technical specifications and international standards, for high resistance and durability over time. Additionally, there have been unforeseen events that have led to the need to rearrange routes for plumbing, electrical, voice and data networks. Therefore, the project costs approximately 200,000,000 COP (~40,000 USD) for materials, not including labor or machinery.

We will be praying for all of the contributors to this campaign and we are grateful for your support.





Empecé esta campaña para ayudar a las Hijas Del Fiat. Han jugado un papel importante en mi vida y en la curación de tantas personas necesitadas. A medida que crece su misión, están haciendo las actualizaciones necesarias para recibir a los cientos y, a veces, a miles de personas que los visitan. Son una comunidad religiosa muy joven y les vendría bien todo el apoyo que puedan obtener en su trabajo. A continuación se muestra una breve nota de las hermanas que explican los trabajos de expansión en curso. El costo total del proyecto es de 200 millones de pesos colombianos o aproximadamente 40.000 dólares estadounidenses.





MENSAJE DE LAS HERMANAS



Somos Las Hijas del Fiat una Congregación Religiosa de derecho diocesano, fundadas en la vereda Guamito del municipio de Guarne (Antioquia, Colombia), el 31 de diciembre de 1996.



Dado nuestro carisma religioso, así como nuestra identidad, buscamos evangelizar, principalmente a través de nuestros centros de Espiritualidad y evangelización, y guiar a personas de diferentes edades y condiciones económicas, dentro de ellos los más vulnerables, a afrontar las dificultades que la vida cotidiana presenta y a la solución de problemas personales y familiares, abordando dentro de ellos también los más críticos como pueden ser adicciones, abandono, maltrato familiar, entre otros. Esto lo realizamos a través de un acompañamiento principalmente espiritual del individuo y la familia, basado en el diálogo interpersonal, así como a través de videos y charlas.



Nuestra casa fundacional, El Ave María, se realizan constantemente convivencias, retiros, grupos de oración, entre otros lo cual genera gran afluencia de personas, que pueden llegar a 800 o mil personas. Debido a ello, se ha hecho necesario un proyecto para la ampliación de la vía de acceso.



Este proyecto consiste en la ampliación de la vía, dejándola de de 4,8 a 5 metros de ancho, para el flujo de vehículos en ambos sentidos y para que cuente con un sendero peatonal de 1,20 mts aproximadamente.



En este momento la obra se encuentra en instalación de cordón vial certificado e instalación de base granular en la primera etapa para aplicar la capa de concreto final. Como capa final de pavimento se pondrá concreto rígido, tipo MR40 premezclado, con las especificaciones técnicas y estándares internacionales, para alta resistencia y durabilidad en el tiempo. Adicional, se han presentado imprevistos que ha hecho que se tenga que re-acomodar vías de redes hidrosanitaria, eléctricas, de voz y de datos. Por lo anterior, el proyecto cuesta aproximadamente 200,000,000 COP los materiales, sin incluir mano de obra ni maquinaria.



Estaremos orando por todos los contribuyentes a esta campaña y estamos agradecidos por su apoyo.







