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Highways of Hope: Adopt an Alpha Billboard

Goallei 445,000 RON
Raisedlei 222 RON

Fundraiser created byMitica Craciun

Fundraiser funds will be received by ASOCIATIA

Highways of Hope: Adopt an Alpha Billboard

Help invite thousands of people across Romania to begin a journey of faith, discipleship and relationship with Jesus.


Every day, thousands of people travel Romania’s highways carrying questions about purpose, hope, relationships, suffering and faith.


Through Alpha Romania’s Highways of Hope campaign, these roads can become pathways of invitation.


Individuals, churches, businesses and foundations are invited to adopt the complete cost of one billboard for one month. Each billboard will invite thousands of travellers to discover Alpha, a welcoming space where people can explore life, faith and the person of Jesus through conversation, community and relationship.


Your gift will not simply fund advertising.

It will place a visible invitation to hope before an entire region.

Adopt one billboard. Reach one region. Invite thousands to explore faith.


A national invitation to explore faith

Romania’s roads connect our cities, families, workplaces, universities, churches and communities. Every day, they carry people through moments of transition: travelling to work, returning home, beginning a holiday, visiting family, attending university, facing a medical appointment or simply moving through the responsibilities of daily life.


Behind every passing vehicle is a person with a story.


Some are searching for purpose. Some are carrying disappointment, loneliness or grief. Some are concerned about their marriage, their children or their future. Some have never had an opportunity to explore the Christian faith in a welcoming environment. Others may have stepped away from church but remain open to a new conversation about God.


A well-placed billboard can meet people in the middle of these ordinary journeys with an extraordinary invitation:

There is hope. Your questions matter. You are welcome to explore.


Through Highways of Hope, Alpha Romania seeks to place clear, compelling and gracious invitations on 30 of Romania’s most travelled road corridors. Each billboard will direct people toward Alpha courses where they can encounter hospitality, meaningful content and honest conversation about life, faith and Jesus.


The billboard is the beginning of the invitation. The local church is where that invitation becomes a relationship.


More than an advertising campaign

This is not simply a national visibility campaign for an organisation.

It is a strategic evangelistic initiative designed to help local churches reach people who may never respond to a traditional church invitation.


The campaign connects public communication with local Christian community:

1. A traveller sees the Alpha invitation.

2. The message awakens curiosity or reconnects with an existing spiritual question.

3. The person visits the campaign website or searches for Alpha.

4. They discover a course near them or an opportunity to participate online.

5. A local church welcomes them around a table.

6. They explore Christianity through friendship, teaching and honest conversation.

7. Some begin a relationship with Jesus, enter Christian community and continue on a journey of discipleship.


A billboard may be seen for only a few seconds, but the invitation it carries can become the first step in a lifelong journey of faith.


https://alpharomania.org/

https://alpha.org/

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