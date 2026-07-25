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High Trust Leader Course - Growth in Grace

Goal$400 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAvery Prevette

Fundraiser funds will be received by Avery Prevette

High Trust Leader Course - Growth in Grace

Personal & Ministry Update In this season, as I continue serving international students with International Friendships, Inc. (IFI) and walking out the developing vision of Grace to Nations, I felt Jesus encouraging me to take an intentional next step in leadership and relational growth. I am planning to participate in the Trueface High Trust Leader Course, a 16-week cohort beginning this August.


Why I am Investing in This Course:

  1. Growing in Grace: I believe this is a natural next step to deepen my walk in God’s grace and cultivate authentic, high-trust relationships in every area of life.
  2. Equipping for Ministry: Deepening my understanding of grace-based leadership will directly equip me to better serve international students with IFI and in my primary IT role. It also equips me to grow into what Jesus will do through the developing Grace to Nations vision.


Course & Financial Details:

  1. Duration & Format: 16 weeks of guided discussion, face-to-face relational tools, and cohort interaction.
  2. Core Content: Built around The Cure and grace-based resources developed by John Lynch and the Trueface team.
  3. Total Target Goal: $400 USD to cover the registration fee.
  4. Timing: I am looking to have these funds raised by Thursday, July 30st (deadline is July 31st).


How You Can Partner With Me Because this campaign is small and focused, I am personally inspired to invite a few friends to consider investing in this course with me.

  1. Pray: Pray that Christ uses these 16 weeks to build deep relational wisdom, humility, and grace for ministry.
  2. Invest Financially: Any gift toward the $400 goal directly covers the tuition.
  3. Give via GiveSendGo: Directly on this campaign page.
  4. Give via Zelle: avery.prevette@proton.me


Grateful for your friendship and partnership as I trust Jesus as life and grow in His grace!


In the love of Jesus who first loved us,


Avery

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