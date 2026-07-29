High Risk Pregnant Mom Help Stop Car Repo Today

I never thought I’d be here. I am a Master's degree graduate and the owner of a small reselling business, Hidden Haven Threads, in Oakwood, Ohio. I’ve always been the one to provide, not the one to ask.

But everything changed with a high-risk pregnancy. I am struggling with symptomatic fibroids that have turned my daily life into a medical battle. Because of this, my business—which relies on me being active and mobile—has taken a devastating hit.

The Crisis:

It is 2:00 AM, and I am in a race against a 1:00 PM deadline today. My lender, Bridgecrest, is repossessing my 2018 Jeep at 1:00 PM unless I pay $755. This car is not a luxury; it is my ONLY way to get to my high-risk prenatal appointments and the only tool I have to keep my business alive for my baby.

The Goal: $2,500

• $755 stops the tow truck TODAY.

• $1,745 creates a medical and housing bridge for my second trimester so I can focus on a healthy delivery instead of a repo man.

I’ve spent the day calling charities, but they are closed for the weekend or have strict welfare rules that don't fit an independent professional's life. I am turning to the 'village' for a one-time miracle.

Even if you cannot give, please hit the 'PRAY' button. On GiveSendGo, every prayer pushes this story to more donors. Please help me keep my independence and my baby’s safety.





#MedicalCrisis #Pregnancy #SmallBusiness #HighRisk #Emergency #OakwoodOH



