Help the Higdons Recover From House Fire

On January 22nd, 2025, during one of the coldest mornings in decades, Tim and Jennifer Higdon lost their home, car, and all of their belongings to a house fire that started while warming their car. After discovering the fire, Jennifer rushed back into the house to help her husband escape, only to pass out from smoke inhalation. Both made it out alive with the help of neighbors but suffered severe burns and had to be life-flighted to Grady Memorial in Atlanta for care.

Please help this lovely couple as they recover from this devastating fire!