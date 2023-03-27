Hibshman House Fire

Hello everyone, early this morning Joseph and Janetta Hibshman's house burned. It has been deemed a total loss. Praise be to God that the family had left yesterday for vacation, so no one was home.





Join us in surrounding them with love and support as they begin the journey to rebuild.





We ask that you give the family space as they navigate the early stages of this process. We will do our best to provide updates to this as we know more. Thank you for your prayer and support!