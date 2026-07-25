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Support my missions trip to the Dominican Republic

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$945 USD

Fundraiser created byMike Gottshall

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mike Gottshall

Support my missions trip to the Dominican Republic

Hello! I'm preparing for a trip to the Dominican Republic as part of the missions team at Handfuls Of Hope ministry and just wanted to take a moment to share my heart. 
This is more than just a trip to me, it's about answering God’s call on my life of doing missions work.

Back in 2025, I went to the Dominican Republic with Handfuls of Hope as my senior class missions trip and I immediately fell in love with the place, people, and service.
I spent multiple hours and minutes in prayer on this trip seeking my purpose for being there. The Lord answered in such an intentional way. 

I truly saw the heart of Jesus in hundreds of different ways. I saw it through kids who had nothing going out of their way to welcome me with smiles, gifts, and love. I saw it outweigh any language barrier proving how actions speak so much louder than words and how loving people like jesus doesn't require speaking at all. 

Being there during such a rough period of my life truly changed the way i saw everything. I reflected on the way I handle hardships and compared it to how the people there carry themselves with so much joy despite being in worse circumstances than I ever have been. This gave me a permanent perspective change and completely shifted my lens to one of complete and utter gratitude for every little privilege I have in this life down to the breath in my lungs when I wake up.

I have always had empathy for people, but ever since this trip the Lord has deepened my ability to love and see people every day in big and small ways. He has out on my heart a yearning and a calling to go out and show his love to everyone, especially children. 
In order for me to go on this trip, I need to raise $2,000. I know in full confidence that the Lord will provide in one way or another. I ask that you pray for his prompting on how to partner with and invest into me whether that be through money or simply prayer. Through the prayers or donations provided by you, it opens doors for the gospel to be shared and lived out. 

If you're reading this and feeling prompted to help but aren't able financially at this moment—that’s okay! Just know that your partnership in prayer truly means just as much to me. 

Prayer for safety, health, and guidance specifically. I know the Lord will move heavily during this trip and I cant wait to see how he uses my living sacrifice to follow his will and calling!

Thank you for investing in this journey with me. I can't wait to see the hand of God move outside of my expectations!
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