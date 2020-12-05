Support Early Child Development in Southern Africa

Campaign Image
From 1980-1984, I was a Peace Corps volunteer in Lesotho, a small country in Southern Africa.  This was shortly before the AIDS pandemic impacted the region.  I was a school teacher at Holy Names High School, near the town of Bela Bela, teaching building construction and general science. 

In 2015, and again in 2017, I visited South Africa and was happy to see many improvements in social life that came with the end of apartheid.  I was also saddened at the enormous, and tragic destruction due to AIDS  -- an entire generation has truly been decimated.  Lesotho has the second highest HIV prevalence rate in the world, with 25% of adults being HIV-positive. In South Africa the rate is a bit smaller, but still severe. 

In 2003 the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR , which truly deserves accolades, brought much needed help to the region. Pregnant mothers were treated with antiviral medication, which prevented the virus from passing to the unborn child.  Many children have been left orphaned due to the impact of HIV/AIDS; 2.2 million children in South Africa have been orphaned by HIV/AIDS. Most of them live with a grandparent or in creche. These children are more likely to live in poverty than their non-impacted peers. 

During my travels,  I had the good fortune of finding my old friend, and former student, Seth Kobo, founder of Hope For Nations Gospel Outreach in Johannesburg.  Seth runs a ministry that supports creches ; providing food, books, tuition, clothing and more to children in need.  A creche is a childcare facility that works as both an orphanage (for kids with no family), and a daycare (for kids whose family works during the day). Children attending receive food, attention, early education, and a safe environment to grow and play. Creches are usually run by grandmothers who caring for their grandchildren and those of their neighbors.

After visiting many of these organizations with Seth and his family,  I have become passionate about helping him and helping  the children.  He is, the trusted, "man on the ground" that works every day, to build the support network and deliver much-needed supplies directly to the creche.  
Jere Rochelle Dutt
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

A Blessed 2025 to you and the entire organization.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Merry Christmas Steve!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
30 days ago

Legacy KJE

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
1 month ago

Legacy
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

KJE Legagcy

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
4 months ago

Legacy fulfillment KJES

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Legacy Fulfillment (KJE)S

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

Legacy Fulfillment (KJES)

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
8 months ago

Legacy fulfilled KJEs

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 240.00 USD
10 months ago

Legacy Fulfillment (KJES)

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
11 months ago

Legacy (KJS)

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Legacy fulfillment (KJS)

Jere Dutt
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

A wonderful organization with fantastic people so glad to be a small part.

Anonymous
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Happy Birthday Steve
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Happy Birthday Dad! from Anna & Nikki

Anonymous Giver
$ 45.00 USD
1 year ago

New season seed

For Steve Menefee
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 year ago

(KJS) Legacy fulfillment

Anonymous Giver
$ 240.00 USD
1 year ago

Legacy fulfillment (KJS)

Updates

Update #4

December 2nd, 2021

We have finished construction at the Creche! Thank you everyone!
Update #3

June 18th, 2021

Thank you for your continuing support, we've been able to start construction on the creche. Floors and roof are up! 
Update #2

May 2nd, 2021

Thank your so much for all of your support! We were able to send money over and get groceries and other supplies for the kids!

Pure and undefiled religion before God and the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their trouble, and to Keep oneself unspotted from the world. James 1:27
Economic wellbeing and Wildlife Protection

December 6th, 2020

The region where these kids live is filled with amazing and endagered wilflife. Economic wellbeing of people helps protect wildlife by allowing for income that doesn't harm the wildlife. Tourism money has been down since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with it's loss, poverty has increased and poaching has also increased. 

 

  • We pray the economic damage from COVID-omicron to the region be minimal

