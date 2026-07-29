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Herramienta de citación SEBIPCA-Turabian

Goal₡500,000 CRC
Raised₡0 CRC

Fundraiser created byJosué Calderón Navas

Fundraiser funds will be received by Josué Calderón Navas

Herramienta de citación SEBIPCA-Turabian

La formación teológica de calidad requiere investigación rigurosa. Sin embargo, muchos estudiantes, pastores, docentes e investigadores enfrentan dificultades al momento de elaborar correctamente sus citas y bibliografías según el formato Turabian, uno de los estándares más utilizados en seminarios e instituciones teológicas.

Con el deseo de servir a la comunidad académica cristiana, nació la Herramienta de Citación SEBIPCA-Turabian, un proyecto gratuito que actualmente permite generar citas de libros de manera rápida, precisa y sencilla.

Puedes conocer la herramienta aquí:

Herramienta de Citación SEBIPCA-Turabian (https://sebipca-turabian-libro.netlify.app)

¿Por qué necesitamos apoyo?

Este proyecto ha sido desarrollado sin patrocinadores ni financiamiento institucional. Todo el trabajo realizado hasta ahora ha sido posible gracias al esfuerzo voluntario y la convicción de que los recursos académicos de calidad deben estar al alcance de estudiantes y ministros de habla hispana.

Sin embargo, la visión es mucho más grande.

Queremos transformar esta herramienta en una plataforma integral que permita generar citas y referencias para:

  1. Artículos de revistas académicas
  2. Tesis y disertaciones
  3. Capítulos de libros
  4. Recursos electrónicos y páginas web
  5. Diccionarios y enciclopedias
  6. Fuentes bíblicas y teológicas especializadas
  7. Bibliografías completas en formato Turabian
  8. Y muchas otras funciones que faciliten la investigación académica cristiana

Tu aporte hace la diferencia

Cada contribución, sin importar su tamaño, ayuda a cubrir costos de desarrollo, pruebas, mantenimiento y futuras mejoras.

Al apoyar este proyecto, no solo estás financiando software. Estás contribuyendo a que estudiantes, pastores, misioneros, profesores y líderes cristianos tengan acceso a herramientas que fortalezcan la excelencia académica y el estudio serio de la Palabra de Dios.

Una inversión en la educación teológica

Creemos que la tecnología puede convertirse en una aliada poderosa para la formación ministerial. Nuestro objetivo es seguir construyendo recursos que sirvan a la Iglesia y al mundo académico cristiano durante muchos años.

Si este proyecto te ha sido útil o crees en su visión, te invitamos a formar parte de su crecimiento.

Juntos podemos desarrollar herramientas que impulsen una nueva generación de investigadores, estudiantes y ministros comprometidos con la excelencia académica y el servicio al Reino de Dios.

¡Gracias por tu apoyo y por creer en esta misión!

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