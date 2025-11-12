Supporting Early School in Kakuma Refugee Camp

Heroes Academy School is a refugee-led initiative that aims to improve the learning system of new-comers learners.

Kakuma Refugee Background:

Kakuma refuge is located in Turkana West, known as the poorest county of Kenya. The camp hosts a population with lived experience of displacement from DRCongo, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda etc.

Language Background:

With a diverse population from different countries, language remains one of uncontrolled challenges in the camp, and mostly leading to severe communicational misunderstanding, resulting in intercommunity conflict.

Learning integration remains the most challenging for children and this affects pupil application, progress and learning outcomes.

Existing learning schools:

with a population of about 270,000, the existing learning facilities pains to solve these issues, teachers are unable to control their respective classes due to the learners ground. For example, it is normal to see a single classroom to accommodate 120 learners in one shift. It is hard in such conditions to expect positive results, simply because such ground will not enable the teacher to have a personalized learning follow-up. It is also simple learners to lose focus and engage themselves in distractions activities while the session is ongoing.

If the existing facilities pain to accommodate learners, the classes don't offer a conducive environment.

The program is designed to build a learning school for lower-level pupils.

Your support will help Heroes Academy to build four small classrooms for Kids between the ages of 4 to 10 years old.

Your donations will also enable us to equip classrooms with high quality learning materials dedicated to children of that ages.

With a strong team of teachers, this program intents to offer high quality education to children.



