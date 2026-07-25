GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Hernia surgery

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMatthew Kornewald

Fundraiser funds will be received by Matthew Kornewald

Hernia surgery

10 years ago I had the unthinkable thing happen I was working and I felt the pain which later I found out which I did not know I had diverticulitis so they had to do emergency surgery and I had a bad surgeon. They used Tenzing sutures to put my stomach back together, I had a colostomy bag after a year of being all laid up and learning to walk again I tried to have the surgery to fix my stomach. It was not successful had complications not due to me, but due to where I went to have this stuff done now I have a 45 pound  Hernia in front of my stomach so it is hard for me to tie my shoes. I can’t even exercise to try to lose it because it’s and you can’t lose a hernia so I went to a professional and this is cost to have the professional fix my stomach so I can live a normal life again so please donate to my campaign so I can try to live out the rest of my life and enjoy instead of being hindered by something I can’t afford , and also in 2017 I almost lost my life due to a motorcycle accident which was not my fault I was hit so it made the hernia bigger now it is very uncomfortable and like I said it’s hindered way of life I can’t lift up so much. I can’t do things that other people do it’s very embarrassing because a shirt might fit me, but it won’t fit the hernia, so I also am working on getting a prosthetic for my missing leg, which was due to the accident I have been through a lot of trauma I would like for once in my life to be able to afford to take care of my health and get back to a normal sense of life to where I can get out in public and do things it’s very depressing  and heart wrenching to be locked up because you’re embarrassed to be in public so please donate to my cause so I can get back to the normal way of life. Thank you God bless. 

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve