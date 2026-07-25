Hernia surgery

10 years ago I had the unthinkable thing happen I was working and I felt the pain which later I found out which I did not know I had diverticulitis so they had to do emergency surgery and I had a bad surgeon. They used Tenzing sutures to put my stomach back together, I had a colostomy bag after a year of being all laid up and learning to walk again I tried to have the surgery to fix my stomach. It was not successful had complications not due to me, but due to where I went to have this stuff done now I have a 45 pound Hernia in front of my stomach so it is hard for me to tie my shoes. I can’t even exercise to try to lose it because it’s and you can’t lose a hernia so I went to a professional and this is cost to have the professional fix my stomach so I can live a normal life again so please donate to my campaign so I can try to live out the rest of my life and enjoy instead of being hindered by something I can’t afford , and also in 2017 I almost lost my life due to a motorcycle accident which was not my fault I was hit so it made the hernia bigger now it is very uncomfortable and like I said it’s hindered way of life I can’t lift up so much. I can’t do things that other people do it’s very embarrassing because a shirt might fit me, but it won’t fit the hernia, so I also am working on getting a prosthetic for my missing leg, which was due to the accident I have been through a lot of trauma I would like for once in my life to be able to afford to take care of my health and get back to a normal sense of life to where I can get out in public and do things it’s very depressing and heart wrenching to be locked up because you’re embarrassed to be in public so please donate to my cause so I can get back to the normal way of life. Thank you God bless.