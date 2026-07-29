Hernia surgery

Hi, I’m trying to raise funds to help with getting my teeth fixed so I can get surgery for my hernia. It’s been causing me problems for a while. I had a surgery scheduled went up. There got prepped and everything for it and it was discovered that I had infection in my mouth so I went to the dentist and they want a bunch of money to get my teeth extracted so I can get rid of this infection, but I don’t have insurance and I’m just trying to get this stuff done so I can get the surgery on my hernia before it’s too late. Anything helps whatever God puts on your heart to help with I will be grateful for God bless have a good day.