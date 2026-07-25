a promise in a dream a school in Nigeria

My name is Ignatius Chimuanya and every day, I am guided by a promise whispered to me in a dream by my late mother.

In that dream, she didn’t speak of riches or fame. She simply placed a child’s hand in mine and said, “Run a school for the children.” Her words were clear, her mission, sacred.

That promise is now the heartbeat of Heritage Switch Academy in Southeast Nigeria. It’s more than a school; it’s the living memory of my mother’s love and her belief that every child, no matter their background, deserves a chance.

The Stark Reality: The World These Children Face

But here, in our community, a child’s chance is determined by the weight of a parent’s purse.

For the poor and middle-class families we serve, “education” is often a heartbreaking compromise. They send their brightest hopes to schools where:

One class a day is considered a luxury.

Teachers, who deserve so much more are perennially on strike, unpaid and demoralized.

Classrooms are overcrowded, under-resourced, and distant.

The dream of a "quality education" is a distant rumor, a privilege reserved only for the rich.

This isn't just inadequate. It’s a theft of potential. We look into the eyes of children hungry to learn, only to offer them a system that is starving them of their future.

What Heritage Switch Is Today

We refused to let this be the only story.

Driven by my mother’s dream and my own love for children, we built Heritage Switch Academy as a sanctuary of learning. We keep our fees painfully low, accessible to the poor and middle-class. Here:

A full day of engaged learning is the standard, not the exception.

Our dedicated teachers are supported, trained, and paid on time.

We teach not just to pass tests, but to spark curiosity, build character, and nurture resilience.

We are a lifeline. We see the transformation daily, the shy child who finds her voice, the bright boy who discovers a passion for science, the parent who weeps with relief that their child is seen.

Why We Must Switch to Non-Profit

But love alone cannot pay the bills. Running a quality school on minimal fees is a constant, fragile balancing act. Every textbook, every teacher’s salary, every meal we subsidize stretches our resources thinner.

To keep this promise alive and scale this hope, we must make a vital transition: we are becoming a non-profit organization.

This switch is our “heritage switch.” It will allow us to:

Secure Our Teachers: Attract and retain the passionate educators these children deserve with sustainable salaries.

Build Our Foundation: Invest in crucial learning materials, technology, and safe, vibrant classrooms.

Widen Our Embrace: Offer full scholarships to the most vulnerable children in our community.

Become a Self-Sustaining Beacon: Build a model that can last for generations, independent of volatile fees.

The Call: Be a Part of This

This is where your heart comes in.

I am not asking for a handout. I am inviting you to become a Legacy Builder.

Your contribution will be directly woven into the fabric of a better future. You won’t just be funding a school; you will be:

Honoring a mother’s final wish.

Empowering a teacher’s dedication.

Unlocking a child’s genius.

Proving that quality education is a right, not a privilege.

We need to raise NGN 55,000,000 ($35,000 Dollars) to fund this non-profit transition, secure our next academic year, and award our first set of full scholarships.

Make the Switch With Us

Look into the eyes of the children in the photo. See your own potential, your own community’s future, reflected back.

My mother’s dream gave this school its soul. Now, let your generosity give it its wings.

Donate today. Share this story. Be the switch that changes a life forever.

With immense gratitude,

Ignatius Chimuanya,

Founder & Dream-Keeper, Heritage Switch Academy.

My Relationship to Ignatius (Beneficiary)

My name is Jose Luis Rodriguez, and Ignatius Chimuanya is a close friend and someone I deeply respect. We connected about seven months ago through LinkedIn, initially to collaborate professionally. Over time, our work relationship grew into a real friendship. As I got to know Ignatius, I also got to know the heart behind Heritage Switch Academy, his integrity, his commitment to children, and the promise he’s carrying from his late mother. At one point I told him, “I thought you came into my life so you could help me with my vision, but in reality, you came so I could help you with yours.” That’s why I chose to start this fundraiser and support him in making this transition possible.

How I Will Manage and Send the Funds

Ignatius is the beneficiary of this fundraiser, and I am managing the funds to help ensure the campaign runs smoothly and transparently.

Once funds are released, I will transfer the money to support Ignatius and the school’s non-profit transition in one of the following ways:

Primary plan: I will send the funds to Ignatius’ designated bank account (or the official school/non-profit account once established). Alternative plan (if needed): If transfers are smoother through the U.S., I may send the funds to his brother’s U.S. bank account, and his brother will transfer the funds onward to Ignatius in Nigeria. If simpler and faster, I may also send funds directly from the United States to Nigeria using an appropriate international transfer method.

Every transfer will be documented, and the funds will be used only for the needs described in this campaign: supporting the school’s transition to non-profit status, securing the next academic year, and funding the first scholarships.