Here I am Send me

Dear Friends and Family,

In the coming months, I have the privilege of participating in two meaningful ministry experiences. First, I will be joining a short-term mission trip to Mexico for one week. During this time, our team will be serving local communities through outreach, encouragement, and practical support—sharing God’s love in both word and action.

In addition, I have been accepted into a Discipleship Training School (DTS) in Lakeside, Montana. This program is designed to deepen my relationship with God, strengthen my understanding of His Word, and equip me to live out my faith more intentionally. It will include both a lecture phase focused on spiritual growth and an outreach phase where I will have the opportunity to serve others.

I believe these experiences will not only transform my own life but also allow me to impact others in a meaningful way. However, I cannot do this alone—I am in need of both prayer and financial support.

Prayer support and requests include:

For spiritual growth and readiness For our team’s unity and safety For the people we will encounter, that their hearts would be open





I am currently working to raise funds to cover travel, program fees, and ministry expenses. Any amount you feel led to give would be a tremendous blessing and help make this journey possible.

If you would like to support me financially or learn more, please feel free to reach out to me directly. I would also love to keep you updated along the way and share how God is moving through these experiences.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read this and for considering being part of this journey with me. Your support—whether through prayer, encouragement, or giving—means more than I can express.

With gratitude and blessings,

Jenna Carrasco



