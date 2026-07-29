Here Goes Nothing

My name is Jennifer Fisher. I’m writing this post and creating a GoFundMe page today because I need help, and the kind of help I need is very hard to ask for—it takes complete vulnerability because it is regarding suicidal thoughts. I’m struggling mentally, where I want to commit suicide almost every day because of my financial situation. Not only my financial situation, but also because of the poor decisions I made in unhealthy relationships, resulting in me being a single mother. It has left me hopeless, and I don’t know what to do but give it to God. Some days I truly feel like I’m worth more dead than alive. But I gave it to God, and He has given me the courage to write this post to ask for help. I decided writing this post to ask for help is better than writing a suicide letter because I have been so close that it is scary. I’m sure there are a lot of people that can relate to that feeling. So many people say when a person commits suicide, “I wish they would have just asked for help.” Well, here I am, broken and hopeless, where I’m going to put my pride to the side and ask for help.





Growing up, I was always told to finish high school and graduate college, and I did that while being a single mother. No one warned me about the struggles that come with paying back student loans after graduation. I have a bachelor's degree in business management and a master's degree in management, but I'm only able to find entry-level work. My student loan debt keeps growing every day. I'm piled in debt with minimal income, barely making ends meet, and adding student loans to my everyday bills is overwhelming. I don't see a light at the end of the tunnel, and it's left me feeling hopeless and losing my will to live.





Many people struggle with mental illness and don't know how to ask for help. It's embarrassing and frowned upon in many communities to talk about mental health, but I'm asking you to please donate to help me repay my student loans so I can get out of debt. Your support will help me gain hope and self-confidence, and give me the will to want to live. I pray that God touches your heart while reading my post and you decide to help me—whether financially, by praying for my family and me, or by sharing this post. I hope my story gives someone else courage to ask for help and trust that things can get better.