Here Am I, Send Me

There comes a time in life when we are faced with a choice: to remain in who we were, or to step into who we were created to be. For many of us, that moment is marked by brokenness—feeling lost, without purpose, or overwhelmed by failure. In those moments, we can either accept the shame that tries to define us, or we can rise up and declare, “I was made for more.”

For me, that turning point came through Jesus Christ.

-”that, in reference to your former manner of life, you lay aside the old self, which is being corrupted in accordance with the lusts of deceit, and that you be renewed in the spirit of your mind, and put on the new self, which in the likeness of God has been created in righteousness and holiness of the truth.” – (Ephesians 4:22-24)

For much of my life, I searched for peace and fulfillment in all the wrong places. Beginning at age 16, I turned to alcohol and eventually drugs, spending my teenage years and twenties trying to escape pain rather than confront it. I lived for myself, chasing temporary relief while growing further from the life God had intended for me.

Over time, that lifestyle led me into deep darkness. I became isolated, ashamed, and convinced I was unworthy of love or redemption. Eventually, my life reached a breaking point, and I found myself in a psychiatric ward after a period of destructive decisions. It was there—at my lowest—that God met me in a powerful and undeniable way.

In that moment, I realized something life-changing: God already knew everything about me—and He still loved me.

“For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”

— Romans 3:23

I no longer had to run or hide. Instead, I heard Him calling me forward—into healing, into purpose, and into transformation.

Shortly after, through the support of friends, I entered Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge. Walking through those doors, I was completely broken—but also ready for change. Over the past year, God has begun renewing my heart, mind, and spirit. He has replaced my shame with identity, my confusion with purpose, and my emptiness with a deep and lasting joy.

Through this journey, God has also revealed new passions in my life—evangelism, church planting, and sharing the hope that has been so freely given to me. I’ve come to understand that my story isn’t just for my healing—it’s meant to help others find theirs.

This is what has led me to my next step.

A Calling to Go

I am pursuing an opportunity to attend Youth With A Mission (YWAM) in Montana, where I will participate in a 5-month Discipleship Training School (DTS). This program includes:

3 months of intensive discipleship and biblical training 2 months of outreach , sharing the Gospel both locally and internationally

YWAM’s mission is to know God and make Him known, and I believe this is exactly where God is calling me in this season of my life.

“Go therefore and make disciples of all nations…” — Matthew 28:19

At 30 years old, with no spouse or children, I recognize I have both the opportunity and the responsibility to step fully into this calling. I want to be equipped, refined, and sent—to serve others and share the hope of Christ wherever He leads.

How You Can Help

In order to attend YWAM Montana, I am seeking to raise $10,000, which will cover:

Housing and meals Training and program fees Travel and outreach expenses

My goal is to attend a DTS starting in June 2027!

I am trusting God to provide through the generosity and support of others who believe in this mission.

“Beloved, you are acting faithfully in whatever you accomplish for the brethren, and especially when they are strangers; and they have testified to your love before the church. You will do well to send them on their way in a manner worthy of God. For they went out for the sake of the Name, accepting nothing from the Gentiles. Therefore, we ought to support such men, so that we may be fellow workers with the truth.” – (3 John 5-8)

Final Thoughts

God has taken me from a place of brokenness and addiction and given me new life, new identity, and new purpose. I am no longer the person I once was—I am being transformed daily, and I believe He is calling me to go and share that hope with others.

If you feel led to support me—whether through prayer, encouragement, or financial giving—I would be incredibly grateful. Every contribution helps make this mission possible.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and consider being a part of what God is doing in my life.

“Here am I. Send me.” – Isaiah 6:8



