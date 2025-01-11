Herbison Strong Quinn's Fight

This fundraiser is to support Quinn Herbison's fight against breast cancer. Quinn is a beautiful and accomplished 28 year old young woman who was just diagnosed with breast cancer. She is an occupational therapist and skating coach and just purchased her first home a few months ago. She and her sister, Aubyn, together with their mother, Jean are preparing to open Q&A Abilities Center in Southgate, MI to provide therapeutic services to the downriver community. With this diagnosis, Quinn is facing a long road to recovery and immense medical bills.



Based on her family's history with cancer, a few years ago Quinn had genetic testing and found that she had the BRCA 2 mutation and has followed up with multiple annual screenings. This year her MRI screening revealed a suspicious mass and after multiple tests and biopsies, she was diagnosed with breast cancer with a mass in her breast and lymph node. Quinn is beginning her treatment which will include chemotherapy, double mastectomy and radiation. Because of the nature of this aggressive cancer type she may also need a hysterectomy to prevent recurrence. Please join us as we lift up Quinn with our support for her fight!

Herbison Strong!

