Legal Defense for Pro-Life Activist Herb Geraghty

On October 14th, 2022 Pittsburgh pro-life leader Herb Geraghty was indicted and charged with violating the FACE Act in connection with a nonviolent pro-life direct action that occurred in 2020 in Washington DC.
This comes as part of an aggressive campaign from the Biden administration's Department of Justice under Merrick Garland to target peaceful pro-life activists. So far, at least 22 anti-abortion activists have been charged with the FACE Act this year. This is even more shocking because there have been no arrests or charges brought against any of the individuals who firebombed, vandalized, and otherwise attacked pro-life churches and pregnancy centers this summer.
If convicted, Herb and the other defendants (Lauren Handy, Jonathan Darnel, Jay Smith, Paulette Harlow, Jean Marshall, John Hinshaw, Heather Idoni, William Goodman, and Joan Bell) each face up to 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $260,000.
Herb is currently working to secure legal representation in this case. Money donated will help Herb travel to court dates and other costs that arise before the trial.
October 10th, 2024
Hello, everyone!
Herb has been transferred to FDC Philadelphia, where he will stay until the completion of his sentence. Herb shared that he is doing alright after his first few days at the detention center and that he is keeping a positive attitude despite the difficult placement. He is looking forward to visits with his fiancee and other family members. :-)
At this time, Herb has very limited access to phones and messaging, but he is able to receive snail mail and photographs.
If you would like to write to Herb, please include your full name, mailing address, phone number, and email address in the body of your letter:
Regular mail: (Please do not write anything else on the outside of the envelope)
HERB GERAGHTY 72357510
FDC PHILADELPHIA
FEDERAL DETENTION CENTER
PO BOX 562
Philadelphia, PA 19105
Photographs: https://shutterfly.com
Limited to 25 photos per mailing!
Mailing address:
HERB GERAGHTY 72357510
FDC PHILADELPHIA
FEDERAL DETENTION CENTER
PO BOX 562
Philadelphia, PA 19105
If you would like to add to Herb’s commissary account, here are the instructions:
Send funds via MoneyGram:
You will need to set up a “MoneyGram” account with an email and password. You can set up the account through the “Register” button in the upper right hand corner on the website.
Please visit: https://www.moneygram.com/mgo/us/en/paybills
Enter the Receiver Code: 7932 (“Federal Bureau of Prisons” should populate with this code)
Account number: 72357510GERAGHTY
City&State: Washington, DC
Beneficiary: HERB GERAGHTY
Send funds via Western Union
Download the Send2Corrections mobile application
Search "Send2Corrections" in the Apple App Store (Apple iOS) or the Google Play Store (Android devices).
Use existing Western Union account login or create a login.
A credit/debit card will be required to complete a payment online.You can also initiate a payment via mobile app and pay later with cash or payment card, at a Western Union agent location.
Online
Please visit www.send2corrections.com
A credit/debit card will be required to complete a payment online.
You can also initiate a payment via mobile app and pay later with cash or payment card, at a Western Union agent location.
At a Western Union location
Locate the nearest agent by using our agent locator or by calling 1-800-325-6000.
You can pay with cash. Debit cards are accepted at select locations.
You will need to enter the individual's eight-digit register number followed by the last name, with no spaces or dashes (i.e., 12345678SMITH).
Facility name is "Federal Bureau of Prisons". Code city is "FBOP DC".
Over the phone
Call 1-800-634-3422 and choose option 2.
A credit/debit card will be required.
Alternatively, all donations to Herb’s givesendgo [ https://givesendgo.com/herb ] will continue to be used to support Herb as well.
Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this time!
Peace and love <3
-Kaine, Herb’s fiancee
May 17th, 2024
Hello, all:
Tomorrow is Herb's birthday! He wanted me to share with everyone that he has stocked up on plenty of snacks, including hot chili doritos, and vegan strawberry cookies.
For those who wish to send birthday wishes and gifts, Herb is asking that everyone donate to the PAAU Jail Support Fund: https://donorbox.org/support-rescuers
Thank you for your continued support and love during this time.
Peace and Life,
Kaine Spitak, Herb's fiancé
May 16th, 2024
Hello, all! I am happy to share that I was able to speak with Herb yesterday evening. The following is an update from Herb:
Being incarcerated for 8.5 months has meant missing out on memories I will never get back-- holidays, family members’ weddings, milestone birthdays, funerals, and more. It has also meant that my loved ones have had to deal with my absence at these and other important events. Most regrettably, my sister and brother-in-law were unable to have me at their side as planned when they married last summer, and my very patient fiance, Kaine, has had to put up with pushing our own wedding back indefinitely.
Of course, this is not unique to me, but is the case in some form for each of my co-defendants and for every American who has been caught up in our criminal justice system.
Undoubtedly, spending more than two years in prison is going to be difficult; however, when I reflect on my position compared with that of the unborn victims of the abortion industrial complex, I cannot help but be reminded of my immense privilege.
When Cesare Santangelo and abortionists like him tear apart babies’ bodies and leave infants to die, they are tearing apart families and whole communities for generations. When they take their lives, they take with them an untold number of birthdays, Christmases, soccer games, graduation ceremonies, and other priceless memories.
I am missing out on a couple of years of my life. They have had decades taken from them. When I am transferred from the DC Jail to federal prison, I will walk in with my head held high, and their stolen memories in my heart.
Peace and life, Herb Geraghty
----------------------------------
Additionally, Herb has requested that no one attempt to contact him during this time. Instead, Herb is asking that everyone contact their representatives in Congress and tell them to repeal the unconstitutional, and unjust, FACE Act.
For more information on the FACE Act and how to contact your representative, please visit https://paaunow.org/repealface
May 15th, 2024
Hello, everyone:
This morning, Herb was sentenced to 27-months of incarceration, with approximately 18-months remaining. Though this news is hard to accept, the timing is particularly difficult-- today is the four-year anniversary of our relationship, and Herb's 28th birthday is likewise merely three days away. I can confidently say, however, that this milestone in our relationship has certainly been memorable!
The Court has made clear both throughout the trial and its subsequent sentencing of our pro-life rescuers that they do not care about fairness, neutrality, nor true justice-- particularly concerning justice for the victims of DC abortionist, Cesare Santangelo, five of whom remain in custody of the DC Medical Examiner who is likewise refusing to perform an autopsy of these victims.
Undoubtedly, we will be pursuing a full appeal of this malicious and targeted prosecution of peaceful pro-life rescuers. In the interim, Herb will be processed and subsequently transferred to a federal facility, and I will provide an update in a few weeks with information on how best to contact him during this time and donate to his commissary as well.
Thank you so much to everyone for your kindness, love, and compassion during these past nine months. Herb and I both are forever grateful for the support and community we have been so blessed to experience thus far, and words will never sufficiently express our level of gratitude.
If you would like to continue to support Herb through the appeals process, please donate here. Any funds received will continue to be utilized to financially support Herb's commissary, legal fees, and other resources he may need during this time.
For peace and for life,
Kaine Spitak, Herb's Fiancee
May 11th, 2024
Hello everyone! This is Herb’s fiancée, Kaine.
Today, Herb was unexpectedly transferred from Alexandria Detention Center, Virginia to the DC Jail, District of Columbia. As a result, please stop all donations to Herb’s commissary and Securus account until further notice.
This givesendgo will be utilized in the interim to support Herb while we await sentencing on May 15, 2024, at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse, 333 Constitution Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001 at 9:00AM, in courtroom 28-A.
Thank you for keeping us in your thoughts and for your never-ending kindness during this time!
March 16th, 2024
There are only two months left until Herb's sentencing hearing on May 15th at 9AM at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington DC. 🚨 Until then, consider sending a message or letter to show your support:
Via regular US mail:
Herb Geraghty
William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center
2001 Mill Road
Alexandria, VA 22314
(plain paper with blue or black ink only)
Virtual messaging:
1. Download the app "Securus Mobile" or visit https://securustech.net
2. Create an account with your email address and a password
3. To finish creating your account, you will need to upload a photo or yourself and your ID
4. "Launch" whatever platform you want to use:
5. Add the name HERB GERAGHTY
6. Add the facility in "Virginia" of "Alexandria Detention Center"
Donating to Commissary:
1. https://accesscorrections.com/#/send-money and input “Virginia” and “Alexandria Detention Center, VA” to find the correct facility
2. Enter HERB GERAGHTY
3. Fill in the prompts with your billing info, card info, and personal info
February 14th, 2024
[The following is an update from Herb, who is still currently incarcerated in Alexandria, Virginia while awaiting sentencing.]
January 1, 2024
Hello and Happy New Year!
As we enter into 2024, my fellow DC rescuers and I are stretching into our 5th month of incarceration in Alexandria County Jail in Virginia.
I cannot thank you enough for writing to me during this period. There have been days and weeks that have been difficult to bear in here but the outpouring of support from the outside has helped to keep my spirits up and remind me that, even on days when I'm on solitary lockdown, I'm not alone.
Despite the challenges that incarceration naturally brings, there have also many moments of joy and solidarity among my fellow inmates who I mostly get along with well. I also am grateful for opportunities to see my co-defendants at weekly religious services that the whole jail is able to attend. There was even a Holiday Choir program that I joined along with Joan Andrews Bell, Will Goodman, and Jean Marshall so we were all able to sing Christmas carols together with other inmates who signed up. (The photo of Herb in his choir outfit is attached to this update!)
It is jail and so of course, I could probably list a whole lot of things to complain about but overall I'd say that I really am doing pretty well considering the setting. I'm grateful for the privileges I hold which have made this experience more bearable and for opportunities to help and advocate for fellow inmates while I've been in here. While you're thinking, praying, and advocating for incarcerated rescuers please don't forget about others who are behind bars with us regardless of the crime they have been accused. All of us have been ripped away from our families and loved ones and I believe all of us deserve compassion and mercy.
Not dissimilar from an abortion clinic, there is so much suffering behind these walls that goes unnoticed and ignored. Both prisons and abortion facilities pretend to solve problems by disappearing and discarding human beings. This experience has only strengthened my commitment to defending and advocating for those human beings who have been so totally dehumanized and abandoned.
When I consider the reality of abortion in this country I feel as though the discomfort and isolation I am experiencing in here is hardly a sacrifice at all compared to what our unborn sisters and brothers experience at the hands of profit hungry abortionists. No one is more alone than an unborn baby in the moments before they are killed. The suffering I'm experiencing in here is nothing compared to the violence they face as they are suffocated, poisoned, and dismembered alive.
I have been so heartened by letters and messages I've gotten from people all over the world who have told me that they have been inspired by our witness to take action to defend unborn children in their own communities on the sidewalks outside abortion clinics by offering hope and help to their parents. I am hopeful that lives will be saved as a result of this incarceration and nothing could make this sacrifice more worthwhile.
I've also been excited to hear that after many years of inaction, finally some members of Congress are courageously moving to repeal the unconstitutional and unjust FACE Act, the law that has been used to target nonviolent pro-life activists with years in federal prison. You can visit https://paaunow.org/repealface for more information on how to get involved in this crucial campaign.
Again, thank you so much for taking the time to write to me.
I recently learned that my sentencing date will be Wednesday, May 15th, 2024 at 9AM at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse, 333 Constitution Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001. If this changes or we get anymore information, it will be posted on https://givesendgo.com/herb
If you'd like to send more mail please use the following address:
Herb Geraghty, #A0216674
William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center
2001 Mill Road
Alexandria, VA 22314
**NOTE: Alexandria Jail ONLY accepts letters on plain paper with black or blue ink They will not accept books, magazines, photos, greeting cards, etc.***
You can also message me directly by doing the following:
1. Download the app "Securus Mobile" or visit https://securustech.net/
2. Create an account with your email address and a password
3. To finish creating your account, you will need to upload a photo of yourself and your ID
4. "Launch" whatever platform you want to use:
5. Add the name or ID for the Rescuer you wish to reach when prompted from the list above
6. Add the facility in "Virginia" of "Alexandria Detention Center"
If you would like to donate, you can give to my legal fund at https://givesendgo.com/herb or directly to my commissary by completing the following:
1. Visit https://www.accesscorrections.com/#/send-money and input “Virginia” and “Alexandria Detention Center, VA” to find the correct facility
2. Enter inmate number or inmate name to find correct recipient - Herb Geraghty or #A0216674
3. Fill in the prompts with your billing info, card info, and personal info (NOTE: Make sure your information is correct and the address you enter is your billing address as you will not be able to change your billing address after creating your account)
Thank you so much for the solidarity you have shown me and more importantly for your commitment to justice for the unborn.
I hope that you and your loved ones have a joyful New Year.
Peace,
Herb Geraghty
#A0216674
November 28th, 2023
Hello everyone! This is Kaine, Herb's fiancée. The following is a reflection from Herb, who is still currently incarcerated in Alexandria County Jail.
"Happy Thanksgiving to everyone who celebrates. =)
So far all morning and afternoon the jail has been on "lockdown" meaning we're isolated in our cells. Spending the holidays behind bars is obviously not as enjoyable as spending them with my loved ones but even in jail I can't help but to appreciate the privileges I hold and be grateful for the support I have found in community both at home and in here. I'll be honest, the first hour or so of the day I spent sulking upset that despite the holiday it seems like we're going to have another all-day lockdown but to help lift my spirits I decided I would write down a short joy inventory and share some of the things and people I'm thankful for with all of you.
I'm thankful for my fiancée, Kaine, who has been my number one supporter both before and throughout this incarceration.\
I'm thankful for everyone who has sent me e-messages, mail, and donations to my commissary and legal support fundraiser.
I'm thankful for my friends and colleagues at PAAU, Rainbow Pro-life Alliance, and Rehumanize International who are continuing the good work in my absence.
I'm thankful for the Alexandria Jail's librarian who has kept me stocked with books which have helped maintain my sanity during all-day lockdowns. If you'd like to follow along with what I'm reading you can check out my Goodreads account: https://www.goodreads.com/user/show/169845705-herb-geraghty
I'm thankful for the vegan options available on the commissary list which have help keep me fed because the jail does not accommodate diets that reject violence and exploitation. In particular I'm grateful for Oreos, "The Whole Shabang" potato chips, and spicy hot pickles.
I'm thankful for the community I have in here among my fellow inmates. In particular, I'm grateful for a new friend who has been my workout buddy five days a week who is helping me work off all those Oreos and potato chips. I'm also grateful for the friends who have taught me how to play more card games than I knew existed.
I'm thankful that I get to see my co-defendants when we all sign up for weekly church services.
I'm thankful that most weeks if we're not locked down my unit-mates indulge me and let me play the Food Network's holiday baking shows on one of the shared TVs in the day room.
I'm thankful for my attorney, John, and each of my co-defendants lawyers who have been working to get us out and preparing to appeal our case.
I'm thankful for those among my friends and family who may strongly disagree with my beliefs but are still showing support and love to me during this time.
I'm thankful for my sister who has been tirelessly sending me pictures of her dog, Vampire Bill, and using the videogram feature to send me silly TikToks which always brighten my day.
I'm thankful for everyone who has been advocating for us and for unborn babies, especially those working tirelessly to #RepealFACE.
I'm thankful for my friends back in Pittsburgh who haven't taken a break from being outside the abortion facilities there and for sidewalk councillors across the country offering hope and help to people entering killing centers in their communities.
Finally, I'm thankful for my health and my life which I don't think I always appreciate as much as I should.
Thanks for reading. I hope however you spend your day, it is filled with love."
- HG
11/23/2023
September 21st, 2023
Hello everyone, this is Kaine— Herb’s fiancé and the organizer of this campaign!
As you may have heard, Herb and the other rescuers were unjustly convicted of their charges and then immediately swept away to be detained until sentencing. A date for sentencing has still not been set.
Thank you to everyone who has reached out and continues to support Herb and I during this difficult time. I wanted to send an update from Herb, who is currently incarcerated in Alexandria Detention Center, VA.
From Herb, 9-3-2023:
"Thank you so much to everyone who has already reached out to express their support, solidarity, and love.
I am doing alright! Yesterday I was moved to general population which has already been much more bearable than my days in holding where I was kept alone in a cramped cell with 24/7 blinding lights with no stimulation and no way to even know the time.
It is unbelievable to me that human beings are forced to be in that position for weeks, months, or years at a time.
Now that I am in gen pop though, I am allowed to walk around most of the day in our little area where there is a small television, a stationary bike, and a few books! I also have the ability in here to make phone calls and read messages sent via the e-messaging system.
They still aren't giving me the vegetarian meals yet that I've requested but thus far every meal has had at least one side that was vegan and yesterday someone even gave me their apple in exchange for the mystery meat I was given. :)
Please don't worry about me.
I've quickly developed the skill of "looking on the bright side" to potentially a delusional degree where despite the circumstances I really do feel at peace.
I've been told that the attorneys have filed an emergency appeal to try to get us out and I'm hopeful that it will succeed.
If not, we will likely be in here until our sentencing hearing in a couple of months where the judge will determine our fate which could include up to 11 years in federal prison for each of us.
Thank you to everyone who has been speaking out on our behalf.
As you do that though, please remember to center the real victims in this injustice. While we are in here, every day unborn children are being killed by the thousands in this country. As I write, just a few miles from here, Cesare Santangelo is killing children old enough to survive outside the womb at the Washington Surgi Clinic at 2112 F St NW, Washington DC, 20037.
Horrifically, we also know from the evidence that the judge suppressed in our trial that he is likely committing illegal partial birth abortions and, according to his own words, allowing infants born alive in his botched elective post-viability abortions to die on the table.
Whatever happens to us - they are the victims.
Data consistently shows that majority of people who seek abortions say that they do so for reasons of economic insecurity. It is our responsibility as pro-life people to meet the needs of those in our communities who are being made to feel like abortion is their only option.
If you are outraged by our incarceration, please let this inspire you to act.
Give to organizations who are directly meeting the needs of pregnant people in your community especially housing and healthcare. Advocate for better public support for these needs. Most urgently, while we are incarcerated, please take our place on the sidewalks outside of these clinics to offer resources, support, and hope to those walking in.
Please do not add funds to my commissary. My Fiancée Kaine, who has been an indescribable blessing to me has been making sure I have what I need.
If you want to help, please instead give to my legal fundraiser at GiveSendGo.com/Herb. This will be used to support my ongoing defense in the appeals process as well as meeting my immediate needs while incarcerated.
If you want to write to me and the other rescuers, please see the instructions compiled by
@PAAUonTrial at https://docs.google.com/document/d/127OCx_J8sgfJBbiwYFRQde1kKKx-VPKq7ofQZ6MgPLedit
Thank you again for the outpouring of support and solidarity with us and with the babies.
For Life,
Herb Geraghty"
July 19th, 2023
Hello!
I wanted to quickly post to thank you all so much for your support during this difficult time.
When I first learned of the indictment against me I was terrified. I had never expected to be facing up to 11 years in federal prison for allegations related to pro-life nonviolent direct action and the prospect terrified me. However, very quickly I was shown that I was not facing this alone. The outpouring of support I was shown from my fellow pro-lifers was overwhelming. I am also extremely grateful to my fiancee, Kaine, who was completely essential to keeping me sane while dealing with the stress of the impending trial and who made this GiveSendGo fundraiser for me. I cannot thank all of you who have given to this fundraiser enough. It has enabled me to be able to travel to meet with my attorney to prepare for trial and it is about to help enable me to rent a place to stay in DC for the trial as well as other necessary expenses.
Thank you so much for standing with me and the rescuers across the country currently being targeted by the Biden administration.
I wanted to share some updates about my case.
When I was first indicted I worked with a public defender who I felt was pressuring me to take a plea deal that would require me to testify against the other defendants. I was not interested and I did not feel confident about his ability and willingness to defend me. However, thanks to the support of the pro-life community I now have an excellent pro-life attorney representing me.
The attorneys in the case have submitted several motions to dismiss the charges arguing that post-Dobbs the FACE Act is manifestly unconstitutional as well as accusing the Biden administration’s DOJ of “vindictive prosecution.” We are still waiting for the judge to rule on these motions.
One piece of reassuring news was that since my indictment, some members of Congress have spoken up for me and the other defendants. 12 members of Congress signed onto a letter that cited the DOJ’s targeting of myself, my friend and co-defendant Lauren Handy, pro-life hero Father Fidelis, Mark Houck, and others that called for funding to be stripped from the FBI for FACE Act enforcement and called on their fellow members to seriously consider repealing the FACE Act in its entirety. I’m glad that it looks like some of our legislators, as well as the wider pro-life movement, are waking up to the urgent need to #RepealFACE.
For now, though, it looks like the trial is moving forward. It is set to begin August 9th in Washinton DC at 333 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20001 and will likely stretch on for about 3 weeks but there is no way to know for sure how long it will last.
I know that supporters are trying to mobilize as many people as possible to pack the courtroom in support of the defendants. If you are at all interested in attending any part of the trial or events around DC during that period please send me an email and I can get you connected to the organizers. If you can only join for a short time, the most important day to plan to be there is the first day of the trial - August 9th.
Thank you again for your support.
Peace,
Herb Geraghty
