GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Pig Hydraulic Lift

Goal$5,100 USD
Raised$2,075 USD

Fundraiser created byTori Gezel

Fundraiser funds will be received by Michael Salinas

Pig Hydraulic Lift

🐷 Help Us Give Every Pig the Care They Deserve

If you've ever watched a pig struggle to walk because of overgrown, neglected hooves, it stays with you. These animals feel pain just like any other. They just can't tell us.

We are passionate hoof care providers dedicated to improving the lives of pigs and the people who love them. The safety and comfort of every animal we work with is always our top priority and that's exactly why we're raising funds for a hydraulic lift.

We already do this work safely and with great care. This lift would make it even better. Transforming our lives and pig lives alike.

Right now, there are limitations that sometimes stand between a pig and the trim they need. Pigs who are wet or muddy, pigs whose owners can't restrict food or water beforehand, pigs who are more anxious or difficult to position. All of these situations can create barriers to care. With a hydraulic lift, those barriers practically disappear.

No more guidelines around limiting food or water before a trim. No more concerns about wet or muddy conditions. No more asking owners to step away and wait at a distance. With this equipment, every small pig becomes trimmable regardless of their temperament or circumstances that day. Owners can stand right by their animal's side, offering comfort and reassurance throughout the whole process.

Healthy hooves aren't just cosmetic. They affect a pig's posture, joints, and overall quality of life. When hooves are properly maintained, pigs move freely, forage naturally, and thrive the way they were meant to. This lift doesn't change our commitment to animal welfare; it deepens it.

This is where you come in.

We can't do this alone, and we wouldn't want to. Every single person who contributes to this goal will receive a free hoof trim on us — you only cover travel costs. Because community takes care of community, and you deserve to know your generosity comes back to you.

Whether you give $5 or $500, you are directly changing the lives of animals who have no voice to ask for help themselves. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts — and from every pig who will one day walk a little easier because of you.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $490 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,550 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve