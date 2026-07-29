Pig Hydraulic Lift

🐷 Help Us Give Every Pig the Care They Deserve

If you've ever watched a pig struggle to walk because of overgrown, neglected hooves, it stays with you. These animals feel pain just like any other. They just can't tell us.

We are passionate hoof care providers dedicated to improving the lives of pigs and the people who love them. The safety and comfort of every animal we work with is always our top priority and that's exactly why we're raising funds for a hydraulic lift.

We already do this work safely and with great care. This lift would make it even better. Transforming our lives and pig lives alike.

Right now, there are limitations that sometimes stand between a pig and the trim they need. Pigs who are wet or muddy, pigs whose owners can't restrict food or water beforehand, pigs who are more anxious or difficult to position. All of these situations can create barriers to care. With a hydraulic lift, those barriers practically disappear.

No more guidelines around limiting food or water before a trim. No more concerns about wet or muddy conditions. No more asking owners to step away and wait at a distance. With this equipment, every small pig becomes trimmable regardless of their temperament or circumstances that day. Owners can stand right by their animal's side, offering comfort and reassurance throughout the whole process.

Healthy hooves aren't just cosmetic. They affect a pig's posture, joints, and overall quality of life. When hooves are properly maintained, pigs move freely, forage naturally, and thrive the way they were meant to. This lift doesn't change our commitment to animal welfare; it deepens it.

This is where you come in.

We can't do this alone, and we wouldn't want to. Every single person who contributes to this goal will receive a free hoof trim on us — you only cover travel costs. Because community takes care of community, and you deserve to know your generosity comes back to you.

Whether you give $5 or $500, you are directly changing the lives of animals who have no voice to ask for help themselves. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts — and from every pig who will one day walk a little easier because of you.