Our loved one is being wrongfully accused of a crime she did not commit.She is accused of Murder . She just turned 17 and he was 20 She was scared she drove off because she thought she was being shot

She is innocent, and we are fighting for justice.She is

NOT A

MONSTER.

SHE IS A DAUGHTER.

A SISTER, A FRIEND, A HUMAN BEING,

She deserves a fair chance.