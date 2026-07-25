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Her Only Comfort Has Four Paws

Goal$780 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHery Gomez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Hery Gomez

Her Only Comfort Has Four Paws

Help an Elderly Neighbor Save the Therapy Cat That Saves

Her

Every morning, before the sun even fully rises, this little white cat quietly curls up beside an elderly woman living alone on a fixed income.

No luxury. No big family nearby. No extra help.

Just companionship, loyalty… and love.

This sweet therapy cat has become more than a pet — she is emotional support, comfort, routine, and family. Through lonely nights, difficult days, and the silence that often comes with aging alone, this tiny soul has been there purring beside her every step of the way.

But right now, they need help.

As you can see from the photo, this precious cat has seen hard days. She needs proper grooming, veterinary care, medication, nutritious food, and a safe recovery plan so she can continue being the one thing keeping our neighbor emotionally strong and smiling.

Our elderly neighbor would never ask for help herself.

Pride keeps many seniors silent even when they’re struggling.

So we’re asking for her.

We’re hoping our neighborhood — and kindhearted strangers everywhere — can come together to help cover:

  1. Emergency veterinary visits
  2. Flea and skin treatment
  3. Grooming and cleaning care
  4. Healthy food and supplies
  5. Future checkups and medication
  6. A small emergency cushion for ongoing care

This isn’t just about helping a cat.

It’s about protecting the bond between a vulnerable senior and the one companion who never leaves her side.

Even $5 helps.

Even sharing this campaign helps.

Because to someone living alone, love like this means everything.

If you’ve ever had an animal comfort you during your hardest moments… then you already understand why this matters.

Please help us give this therapy cat the care she deserves — so she can keep giving comfort to the woman who loves her most. ❤️🐾


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